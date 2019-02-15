Log in
GRYYT Names Stephen Deason Chief Executive Officer

02/15/2019 | 06:03pm EST

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GRYYT, LLC, a social impact intelligence company focused on impacting the world's greatest socioeconomic and quality of life challenges, announced today that its board of directors has appointed Stephen Deason as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

GRYYT Logo

"Stephen is a seasoned, successful technology executive who will accelerate our growth to greatness. His business acumen, coupled with his personal passion for empowering people to drive change, will enable GRYYT to deliver clients unparalleled market intelligence and technology solutions to create meaningful social impact," said John Steuart, Executive Chairman of GRYYT.

Deason has held executive positions in Finance, Strategy, Operations, Sales, and Technology. He holds an MBA and an MSc. from Emory University's Goizueta Business School and currently serves on the Advisory Board of Vinix Global.

"GRYYT is working to disrupt the paradigm of traditional social impact and fundraising models to change the way people think about charitable giving. I am excited to lead this dynamic team in developing proven proprietary technology solutions and marketing strategies to optimize our clients' internal resources and fundraising efforts," said Deason.  

About GRYYT, LLC
GRYYT (pronounced: grit) is a social impact intelligence company dedicated to the marketing, growth, fundraising, and operational needs of mission-based organizations, cause marketing programs, and corporate social responsibility efforts. At GRYYT we believe passion, perseverance, and the right technology are fundamental to achieving meaningful social impact. Visit us at GRYYT.com to learn more.

 

Stephen Deason

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gryyt-names-stephen-deason-chief-executive-officer-300796865.html

SOURCE GRYYT, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
