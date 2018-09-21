GSA European GNSS Agency : European GNSS Agency (GSA) launches enhanced UseGalileo.eu site

PRESS RELEASE

European GNSS Agency (GSA) launches enhanced UseGalileo.eu site

Since the launch of Initial Services in December 2016, Galileo has been providing more and more users with global positioning, navigation and timing information. Behind this increase in use is the wide array of Galileo-enabled devices and services that have entered the market - including over 60 smartphone models in the past two years. Furthermore, as of April, all new types of cars sold in the EU must be equipped with Galileo as required by the eCall regulation. Galileo is also being increasingly used in drones to ensure smooth navigation and in Search and Rescue operations to save lives.

With this increased interest in Galileo, both the general public and industry want to know what devices are Galileo-capable.

As new devices are constantly being added to the list, the GSA launched an enhanced version of its popular UseGalileo.eu website. The site allows users to easily search and keep track of Galileo-enabled devices as they become available.

The enhanced site includes new categories covering applications in the timing, Internet of Things (IoT) and space application segments. Furthermore, other categories, such as aviation, emergency services and agriculture, now include a number of sub-categories. For example, within the aviation segment, users can narrow their search to Galileo-enabled devices and applications for avionics, airports and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Flight operators can even search per their particular aircraft, whether that be a business jet, a helicopter or a commercial airliner.

"We are proud to see how quickly Galileo is being embraced by European citizens and businesses," says GSA Executive Director Carlo des Dorides. "The enhanced UseGalileo site and its many segment-specific search functions is another example of how we keep the user at the centre of European GNSS."

About Galileo

Galileo is the EU's Global Satellite Navigation System and has been providing positioning and timing services to around 400 million users since the launch of Initial Services in December 2016. It is a civilian system under civilian control and aims to ensure Europe's independence from the other satellite navigation systems and its strategic autonomy in satellite navigation.

Europe's independence in this sector will help boost the European job market, ensure a more secure Union and support emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and automated vehicles.

About the European GNSS Agency

As an official European Union Regulatory Agency, the European GNSS Agency (GSA) manages public interests related to European GNSS programmes. The GSA's mission is to support

European Union objectives and achieve the highest return on European GNSS investment, in terms of benefits to users and economic growth and competitiveness.

