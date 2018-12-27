GSC Logistics is Ready to Meet Clean Truck Program Requirements at the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma on January 1, 2019

www.gsclogistics.com
– On January 1st, 2019, all trucks serving international container
terminals in Seattle and Tacoma must be compliant with a new Clean Truck
Program. GSC Logistics, Inc., an industry-leader in third party
logistics, stands ready on day one to meet any and all compliance
requirements.
“All trucks servicing the container terminals in Seattle and Tacoma must
have a 2007 or newer engine in order to be allowed into the terminals.
This is part of Seattle and Tacoma Clean Truck Program’s goals to
reduce, by up to 90%, diesel particulate emissions (DPM), nitrous oxide
emissions (NOX) and other harmful emissions affecting the communities
surrounding the ports,” said Andy Garcia, chairman and executive vice
president of GSC Logistics.
“Every one of our trucks are compliant and GSC is ready to handle all
container shipments for our existing customers and prospective new
customers,” said Justin Taylor, fleet manager for GSC Logistics.
Taylor continued, “We have an ample supply of tractors to meet our
customers’ needs and have doubled our compliant fleet to accommodate new
customers on January 1st. GSC has helped our drivers upgrade
their engines through our Truck Assistance Program (TAP) which is
designed to help drivers understand the process for truck upgrade and
financing on their own. GSC Logistics’ TAP is a unique opportunity for
drivers to achieve truck compliance, plus grow their income and expand
their companies throughout the Pacific Northwest ports.”
“GSC Logistics has doubled our compliant driver fleet, while expanding
our supervisory, dispatch, logistics’ analyst, and support staff by
adding seven new team members at our new offices at the Port of Tacoma’s
`Fabulich Center,'” said Garcia. “This assures expedient communication,
information technology support, and responsiveness for all our existing
customers, and new customers as well. We are prepared to support new
customers seeking dependable and transparent services for their
container drayage programs, given the close to 30% compression in
compliant drivers after January 1st. However, transactional business is
not suited for our operational profile.”
GSC Logistics, Inc. is an Oakland, California-based third party
logistics service provider. The company was founded in 1988 to provide
ocean and intermodal drayage, domestic and import/export cross-dock
deconsolidation, overweight transportation, D.C. bypass programs,
refrigerated, brokerage and dry truckload services. GSC Logistics also
offers a myriad of value added services designed to remove time and
costs from the supply chain. All facilities operated by GSC Logistics
are C-TPAT compliant and customs bonded. GSC Logistics utilizes
sophisticated security systems, information technology as well as
integrated E.D.I. communications for inventory management of inbound and
outbound activity in Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho,
Colorado and Nevada. To learn more about GSC Logistics please visit us
at www.gsclogistics.com.
