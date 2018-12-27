Log in
GSC Logistics is Ready to Meet Clean Truck Program Requirements at the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma on January 1, 2019

12/27/2018 | 02:24am CET

www.gsclogistics.com – On January 1st, 2019, all trucks serving international container terminals in Seattle and Tacoma must be compliant with a new Clean Truck Program. GSC Logistics, Inc., an industry-leader in third party logistics, stands ready on day one to meet any and all compliance requirements.

“All trucks servicing the container terminals in Seattle and Tacoma must have a 2007 or newer engine in order to be allowed into the terminals. This is part of Seattle and Tacoma Clean Truck Program’s goals to reduce, by up to 90%, diesel particulate emissions (DPM), nitrous oxide emissions (NOX) and other harmful emissions affecting the communities surrounding the ports,” said Andy Garcia, chairman and executive vice president of GSC Logistics.

“Every one of our trucks are compliant and GSC is ready to handle all container shipments for our existing customers and prospective new customers,” said Justin Taylor, fleet manager for GSC Logistics.

Taylor continued, “We have an ample supply of tractors to meet our customers’ needs and have doubled our compliant fleet to accommodate new customers on January 1st. GSC has helped our drivers upgrade their engines through our Truck Assistance Program (TAP) which is designed to help drivers understand the process for truck upgrade and financing on their own. GSC Logistics’ TAP is a unique opportunity for drivers to achieve truck compliance, plus grow their income and expand their companies throughout the Pacific Northwest ports.”

“GSC Logistics has doubled our compliant driver fleet, while expanding our supervisory, dispatch, logistics’ analyst, and support staff by adding seven new team members at our new offices at the Port of Tacoma’s `Fabulich Center,'” said Garcia. “This assures expedient communication, information technology support, and responsiveness for all our existing customers, and new customers as well. We are prepared to support new customers seeking dependable and transparent services for their container drayage programs, given the close to 30% compression in compliant drivers after January 1st. However, transactional business is not suited for our operational profile.”

GSC Logistics, Inc. is an Oakland, California-based third party logistics service provider. The company was founded in 1988 to provide ocean and intermodal drayage, domestic and import/export cross-dock deconsolidation, overweight transportation, D.C. bypass programs, refrigerated, brokerage and dry truckload services. GSC Logistics also offers a myriad of value added services designed to remove time and costs from the supply chain. All facilities operated by GSC Logistics are C-TPAT compliant and customs bonded. GSC Logistics utilizes sophisticated security systems, information technology as well as integrated E.D.I. communications for inventory management of inbound and outbound activity in Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Colorado and Nevada. To learn more about GSC Logistics please visit us at www.gsclogistics.com.


© Business Wire 2018
