Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GSKY PPDF CURO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 02:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQGS: GSKY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019
Class Period: Class A common shareholders who purchased shares pursuant to the IPO on or around May 23, 2018

Get additional information about GSKY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/greensky-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 25, 2019
Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares (1) pursuant or traceable to the F-1 registration statement, the F-6 registration statement, and related Prospectus issued in connection with PPDAI’s initial  public stock offering held on or about November 10, 2017 (the “IPO” or “Offering”) and/or (2) between November 10, 2017 and December 1, 2017

Get additional information about PPDF: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ppdai-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019
Class Period: July 31, 2018 and October 24, 2018

Get additional information about CURO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/curo-group-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:09pPRFOODS : Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in December 2018
PU
03:00pPRF : Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in December 2018
AQ
02:50pCOMSCORE : Kevin Hart's 'The Upside' unseats 'Aquaman' in $19.6M debut
AQ
02:41pFRAPORT : Union calls for January 15 strike by Munich airport security staff
RE
02:39pREPORT : Tottenham 0 United 1
PU
02:36pSYNDICATE BANK : Loans recovery, better CASA deposits on Syndicate Bank's roadmap to profitability
AQ
02:36pPARSVNATH DEVELOPERS : NCLT admits insolvency plea against Parsvnath Landmark Developers, appoints Registrar of Companies
AQ
02:28pKENYA AIRWAYS : Horticulture earnings hit Sh127bn in ten months
AQ
02:25pBANGI CEO Sees Positive Developments In Special Letter To Shareholders
PR
02:24pL'OCCITANE INTERNATIONAL S A : Major Transaction - Acquisition of ELEMIS
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BASF : U.S. warns German companies of possible sanctions over Russian pipeline
2Saudi energy minister says oil market on 'right track'
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 02/2019.
4ENI : ENI : Italy Treasury minister sees stagnation rather than recession
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW could face recall of more cars over emissions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.