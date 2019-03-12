Log in
GSM DEADLINE ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of March 25 Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC – GSM

03/12/2019 | 02:54pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) from August 21, 2018 through November 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ferroglobe investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 25, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=ferroglobe-plc&;id=1704 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was excess supply of Ferroglobe’s products; (2) demand for Ferroglobe’s products was declining; (3) as a result, the pricing of Ferroglobe’s products would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about Ferroglobe’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

© GlobeNewswire 2019
