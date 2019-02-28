Log in
GSMA : Announces Nanolock Security as the 2019 4YFN Barcelona Startup of the Year

02/28/2019 | 07:32am EST

4YFN Startup Event Draws Record-Breaking 23,000 attendees and over 760 participating companies

The GSMA announced Nanolock Security as the winner of the 4YFN (Four Years From Now) Barcelona Startup of the Year Award at the close of the 4FYN event running alongside MWC19 Barcelona. More than 23,000 attendees and over 760 companies, including 600 startups, participated in the event Fira Montjuic from 25-27 February 2019.

“Convening and recognizing creative innovation is the essence of the 4YFN event and Nanolock Securities proved to be the rightful winner of the Startup of the Year Award,” said Pere Duran, 4YFN Event Director, GSMA. “On behalf of the GSMA, I would like to thank our sponsors, partners and participating companies for making this 4YFN Barcelona or biggest and best yet.”

The 4YFN Awards are a highlight of the three-day event and features a competition between five startup finalists. NanoLock Security is the only provider of lightweight, virtual, low-cost security and management solution for connected edge devices.

4YFN brings together startups, investors, corporations and public institutions to connect and launch new ventures together. The 4YFN program offers unique activities such as inspirational keynote talks and panel discussions, open innovation pitch presentations, accelerator programs, community outreach opportunities and custom networking activities. For more information on 4YFN Barcelona and the 2019 4YFN Barcelona Awards, visit: https://www.4yfn.com/

-ENDS-

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with over 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.


© Business Wire 2019
