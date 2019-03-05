Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GSMA : Announces Speakers for Mobile 360 Series – West Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 04:01am EST

GSMA Provides Further Details on Global Mobile 360 Series of Events

The GSMA today announced the first speakers for the 2019 Mobile 360 Series – West Africa conference, which will take place 16-17 April at the Radisson Blu Abidjan Airport Hotel in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. The event sponsors include Mastercard (Headline Sponsor), Visa (Industry Sponsor) and Intelsat (Supporting Sponsor).

“The mobile industry is playing a major role in leading digital, financial and social inclusion in many African countries by providing access to essential information and services,” said, John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. “We are excited to be returning to West Africa for a third time to continue examining what is needed to overcome critical roadblocks in technology, governance, business models and investment. The event will provide an invaluable opportunity for attendees to share their experiences and expand the positive impact of mobile throughout this vibrant region.”

Mobile 360 – West Africa will take a look at the role of the Digital Citizen – questioning what citizens of the future want as the number of active users and investment continues to grow. The 2018 event focused on who is leading the digital revolution in Sub-Saharan Africa. In 2019, GSMA builds on this and looks at who benefits from the digital revolution. What impact will digital have on the job market, content creation, commercial trends and what are the key stepping-stones for creating a digital society that is inclusive and secure for the future?

The first speakers confirmed to present at Mobile 360 – West Africa include:

  • Francis Obirikorang, CEO, AgroCenta
  • Dr Precious Lunga, CEO and Co-Founder, Baobab Circle
  • Grégoire Landel, CEO and Founder, City Taps
  • Genesis Ehimegbe, Co-Founder and CFO, COLIBA
  • Carole Attoungbre, Country Director, Eneza
  • Onyeka Akumah, CEO and Founder, Farmcrowdy
  • Alain Nteff, CEO, GiftedMom
  • John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA
  • Delmas Ehui, CEO, ICT4DEV
  • Vèna Arielle Ahouansou, CEO, KEA Medicals
  • Claudette Irere, Director General, Ministry of Information Technology and Communications (MiTEC) Rwanda
  • Ogunlana Olumide, COO and Founder, Prepclass
  • Samba Sow, CEO and Founder, SudPay

The full conference agenda is available at www.mobile360series.com/west-africa/agenda/.

In addition to the conference, Mobile 360 – West Africa will highlight the initiatives and activities undertaken by the GSMA Mobile for Development programme. The event will focus on the GSMA’s work to increase access to and use of life-enhancing mobile services; accelerate socio-economic improvements for the underserved, especially women, rural populations and youth; drive digital and financial inclusion; and provide identity services for the unregistered.

Mobile 360 – West Africa Registration Now Open

Registration for Mobile 360 – West Africa is now open; individuals wishing to attend should visit www.mobile360series.com/west-africa/attend/. For further information on Mobile 360 – West Africa, including sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.mobile360series.com/west-africa/overview/. Follow developments and updates on Mobile 360 – West Africa (#M360WA) on Twitter @GSMA, on Facebook www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series and LinkedIn on www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-360-series.

Mobile 360 Series

The 2019 GSMA Mobile 360 – West Africa is the first in a series of industry-focused events held in major cities across the world. The GSMA Mobile 360 Series of events fosters regional engagement and examines the pressing issues that are shaping the mobile industry on both a local and global scale. Confirmed Mobile 360 Series events for 2019 include:

Mobile 360 Series Conference

   

Location

 

Dates

Mobile 360 – West Africa Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire 16 - 17 April
Mobile 360 – Security for 5G The Hague, Netherlands 29 - 30 May
Mobile 360 – Latin America Mexico City, Mexico 4 - 6 June
Mobile 360 – Africa Kigali, Rwanda 16 - 18 July
Mobile 360 – Digital Societies Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 24 - 26 September
Mobile 360 – Eurasia Moscow, Russia 8 - 9 October
Mobile 360 – MENA Dubai, UAE 26 - 27 November

Further information on the entire Mobile 360 Series of events is available at www.mobile360series.com/. Follow developments and updates on Mobile 360 Series (#mobile360) on Twitter @GSMA and on Facebook www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series.

-ENDS-

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with over 350 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:49aJONES LANG LASALLE : Casablanca's stable real estate market attracts further investment says JLL
AQ
04:49aMTN : Huawei extend innovation agreement
AQ
04:49aCARLYLE LP : Ginger Evans named CEO of Reach Airports
AQ
04:49aVERONA PHARMA : PDMR Dealing
AQ
04:48aDIRECT LINE INSURANCE : Insurer Direct Line issues Brexit 'green cards' to drivers
RE
04:48aDEUTSCHE POST : to Invest EUR150 Million in Mail-And-Parcel Service
DJ
04:45aPLAY COMMUNICATIONS : Polish mobile operator Play warns of costs, delays if Huawei banned
RE
04:45aCHINA EVER GRAND FINANCIAL LEASING : Profit warning
PU
04:45aSAVILLS : New director boosts building & project consultancy team
PU
04:45aFOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return as at 28 february 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : to Issue Convertible Debt to Raise EUR4.0 Billion
3SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
4BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : Trader's Case Is Dismissed
5INFICON HOLDING AG : Successful Year 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.