GSMA : Announces Speakers for Mobile 360 Series – West Africa

The GSMA today announced the first speakers for the 2019 Mobile 360
Series – West Africa conference, which will take place 16-17 April at
the Radisson Blu Abidjan Airport Hotel in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. The
event sponsors include Mastercard (Headline Sponsor), Visa (Industry
Sponsor) and Intelsat (Supporting Sponsor).
“The mobile industry is playing a major role in leading digital,
financial and social inclusion in many African countries by providing
access to essential information and services,” said, John Hoffman, CEO,
GSMA Ltd. “We are excited to be returning to West Africa for a third
time to continue examining what is needed to overcome critical
roadblocks in technology, governance, business models and investment.
The event will provide an invaluable opportunity for attendees to share
their experiences and expand the positive impact of mobile throughout
this vibrant region.”
Mobile 360 – West Africa will take a look at the role of the Digital
Citizen – questioning what citizens of the future want as the number of
active users and investment continues to grow. The 2018 event focused on
who is leading the digital revolution in Sub-Saharan Africa. In 2019,
GSMA builds on this and looks at who benefits from the digital
revolution. What impact will digital have on the job market, content
creation, commercial trends and what are the key stepping-stones for
creating a digital society that is inclusive and secure for the future?
The first speakers confirmed to present at Mobile 360 – West Africa
include:
-
Francis Obirikorang, CEO, AgroCenta
-
Dr Precious Lunga, CEO and Co-Founder, Baobab Circle
-
Grégoire Landel, CEO and Founder, City Taps
-
Genesis Ehimegbe, Co-Founder and CFO, COLIBA
-
Carole Attoungbre, Country Director, Eneza
-
Onyeka Akumah, CEO and Founder, Farmcrowdy
-
Alain Nteff, CEO, GiftedMom
-
John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA
-
Delmas Ehui, CEO, ICT4DEV
-
Vèna Arielle Ahouansou, CEO, KEA Medicals
-
Claudette Irere, Director General, Ministry of Information Technology
and Communications (MiTEC) Rwanda
-
Ogunlana Olumide, COO and Founder, Prepclass
-
Samba Sow, CEO and Founder, SudPay
The full conference agenda is available at www.mobile360series.com/west-africa/agenda/.
In addition to the conference, Mobile 360 – West Africa will highlight
the initiatives and activities undertaken by the GSMA Mobile for
Development programme. The event will focus on the GSMA’s work to
increase access to and use of life-enhancing mobile services; accelerate
socio-economic improvements for the underserved, especially women, rural
populations and youth; drive digital and financial inclusion; and
provide identity services for the unregistered.
Mobile 360 – West Africa Registration Now Open
Registration for Mobile 360 – West Africa is now open; individuals
wishing to attend should visit www.mobile360series.com/west-africa/attend/.
For further information on Mobile 360 – West Africa, including
sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.mobile360series.com/west-africa/overview/.
Mobile 360 Series
The 2019 GSMA Mobile 360 – West Africa is the first in a series of
industry-focused events held in major cities across the world. The GSMA
Mobile 360 Series of events fosters regional engagement and examines the
pressing issues that are shaping the mobile industry on both a local and
global scale. Confirmed Mobile 360 Series events for 2019 include:
|
Mobile 360 Series Conference
|
|
|
Location
|
|
Dates
|
|
Mobile 360 – West Africa
|
|
|
Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
|
|
16 - 17 April
|
|
Mobile 360 – Security for 5G
|
|
|
The Hague, Netherlands
|
|
29 - 30 May
|
|
Mobile 360 – Latin America
|
|
|
Mexico City, Mexico
|
|
4 - 6 June
|
|
Mobile 360 – Africa
|
|
|
Kigali, Rwanda
|
|
16 - 18 July
|
|
Mobile 360 – Digital Societies
|
|
|
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|
|
24 - 26 September
|
|
Mobile 360 – Eurasia
|
|
|
Moscow, Russia
|
|
8 - 9 October
|
|
Mobile 360 – MENA
|
|
|
Dubai, UAE
|
|
26 - 27 November
|
Further information on the entire Mobile 360 Series of events is
available at www.mobile360series.com/.
About the GSMA
The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting
more than 750 operators with over 350 companies in the broader mobile
ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies,
equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in
adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading
MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well
as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences.
For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com.
