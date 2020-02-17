GSMA : Board Statement on MWC Barcelona 2020

The GSMA Board would like to express its sadness at the unavoidable cancellation of MWC Barcelona 2020. This decision is painful, but we believe the correct one. Health and safety are the priorities of all of the GSMA Board and Mobile Network Operators. Our sincere thoughts are with those affected in China and around the world in these trying times.

Our vision at the GSMA is to unlock the power of connectivity so that people, industry and society thrive. MWC is crucial to convene and advance the industry and mobile ecosystem. The mobile industry is committed to harnessing the power of mobile technology and connectivity to transform the lives of billions of people around the world, and we are committed to a great MWC Barcelona 2021.

The Board thanks GSMA management and the Host City Parties for their hard work throughout this challenging and unprecedented situation. We look forward to working together again for an even better MWC Barcelona 2021.

The GSMA Board is comprised of 25 of the world’s leading mobile operator groups. www.gsma.com/aboutus/leadership/gsma-board

Further updates from the GSMA, are on our website and can be found on www.mwcbarcelona.com.

-ENDS-

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators and nearly 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Shanghai and Los Angeles, as well as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005277/en/