GSMA: Forty CEOs Back Launch of Digital Declaration at Davos

The GSMA today launched the ‘Digital Declaration’ at the World Economic
Forum in Davos. The declaration captures key principles that serve as a
guide to acting ethically in the digital era, helping companies deliver
what matters most to digital citizens, industry and governments. The 40
business leaders who have already committed to the declaration span
several industry sectors and include representatives from: Bharti
Airtel, China Mobile, China Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, IBM,
KDDI, KT, LG Electronics, Mobile World Capital Barcelona, Nokia, NTT
DOCOMO, Orange, Samsung Electronics, Sharp, SK Telecom, Sony
Corporation, STC Group, Telefónica, Turkcell, Verizon, Vodafone and
Xiaomi.
The initiative has arisen against a backdrop of businesses and consumers
experiencing unprecedented change in the digital world. It is expected
that by 2022, 60 per cent of GDP will be digitised1. The
imminent arrival of 5G networks will further accelerate this change. At
the same time consumers are rightfully expecting more from digital
services, while their trust in businesses is being tested.
The Digital Declaration is a cross-industry movement of CEOs confronting
these shared challenges. Its principles call on businesses to; respect
the privacy of digital citizens; handle personal data securely and
transparently; take meaningful steps to mitigate cyber threats; and
ensure everyone can participate in the digital economy as it develops
whilst combatting online harassment. Taken together, these commitments
will ensure the internet is kept as an open platform for expression and
a driver of innovation.
“Social, technological, political and economic currents are combining to
create a perfect storm of disruption across all industries,” said Mats
Granryd, Director General GSMA. “A new form of responsible leadership is
needed to successfully navigate this era. We are on the cusp of the 5G
era, which will spark exciting new possibilities for consumers and
promises to transform the shape of virtually every business. In the face
of this disruption, those that embrace the principles of the Digital
Declaration will strive for business success in ways that seek a better
future for their consumers and societies. Those that do not change can
expect to suffer increasing scrutiny from shareholders, regulators and
consumers.”
“A positive and enabling digital future is integral to a truly empowered
and inclusive society,” said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti
Airtel – the first business leader to sign the Digital Declaration.
“Such a future can only be built through constructive collaboration and
continuous dialogue among key stakeholders. It is imperative for
industry to make the required investments to build a sustainable digital
ecosystem and maintain citizen’s trust through transparent and
responsible conduct with regard to privacy and data.”
“Backing The Digital Declaration fits into our vision to enable a
progressive, free and enlightened society,” said Stéphane Richard,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orange, and Chair of the GSMA.
“Orange fights digital exclusion with innovations that are accessible to
the greatest possible number of people. We secure and facilitate our
customers’ digital lives thanks to our expertise in cybersecurity and in
digital identity. Joining the Digital Declaration provides us with a
shared vision of acting responsibly as we help our customers enter the
eras of artificial intelligence and of the internet of things.”
Mobile is one of the most widely deployed technology platforms ever with
more than 5 billion unique mobile subscribers worldwide, representing
approximately two-thirds of the world’s population – forecast to grow to
almost 6 billion (71 per cent) by 2025. Representing the mobile industry
globally, the GSMA is at the heart of many of the technological
innovations already shaping tomorrow’s digital society, including 5G.
The industry body has worked with business leaders to shape the
declaration to demonstrate the private sector’s commitment to
responsible leadership at a time when policymakers are facing new
challenges from the evolving digital ecosystem.
As we move into an era of Intelligent Connectivity, the combination of
endless connectivity enabled through 5G and the Internet of Things, with
the powerful intelligence delivered by big data and artificial
intelligence will further transform entire industries. Through embracing
the Digital Declaration, CEOs are showing their commitment to acting
responsibly as they keep pace with this rapid rate of technology change.
The GSMA is inviting business leaders from any sector to join the
Digital Declaration and ask themselves what role they can play in
creating a better digital society. Further information on the Digital
Declaration, including details of CEOs that have already joined can be
found here.
-ENDS-
Notes to Editors
1. World Economic Forum, ‘Our Shared Digital Future’ Report (Dec 2018)
About the GSMA
The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting
more than 750 operators with over 350 companies in the broader mobile
ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies,
equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in
adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading
MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well
as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences.
For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com.
Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005491/en/