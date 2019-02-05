GSMA : Innovation City Returns To MWC19 Showcasing Intelligent Connectivity

The GSMA Innovation City will return to MWC19 inviting visitors to
experience how mobile connectivity is positively impacting society and
helping to create a better future for businesses and citizens alike. The
immersive exhibition space, which is now in its fifth year and welcomed
over 30,000 people in 2018, will place a particular focus on the theme
of ‘Intelligent Connectivity’ or the combination of 5G networks, the
Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and smart platforms. There
will be over one hundred interactive demonstrations from over forty
companies, enabling visitors to get a hands-on experience of how these
technologies are impacting almost every aspect of our lives across
entertainment, industry, transportation, public services and the
environment.
“The combination of super-fast 5G networks, the Internet of Things and
Artificial Intelligence will drive innovations that will impact almost
every aspect of our lives from highly efficient transport systems to
smart agriculture and cloud gaming,” said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd.
“The GSMA Innovation City includes immersive and interactive
demonstrations that place these exciting new developments in context
showcasing how mobile connectivity is positively changing our lives and
shaping our futures.”
Located in Hall 4 next to the Conference Village in Fira Gran Via, the
City is supported by leading brands including Google, Huawei, KT
Corporation, Sierra Wireless and Turkcell/Lifecell Digital as well the
GSMA’s key programmes and initiatives including Future Networks,
Identity, Internet of Things and Mobile for Development. The City will
also include examples of the GSMA’s work supporting the United Nations
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Showcasing a Range of New Experiences
The Innovation City will showcase an array of interactive product and
service demonstrations including:
GOOGLE
Google, the GSMA and global operators will showcase how they are working
together to bring better messaging to every user including:
-
International brands and messaging partners sharing the latest RCS
campaigns and results, including how consumers are having richer
conversations with businesses
-
Operators showing the experiences they're creating to reach their own
customers with RCS
-
The latest highlights in the Messages app and what's coming soon
HUAWEI
Huawei will demonstrate its innovative mobile applications jointly
developed by its Wireless X Labs and vertical partners with
highlights including:
-
An immersive Cloud VR gaming experience
-
Challenging a robot to a Rubik’s cube contest demonstrating 5G-based
factory robotics
-
Experiencing 3D TV without glasses or helmet
-
Using 4K cloud gaming to turn your smart phone into a powerful
handheld games console
KT CORPORATION
KT, South Korea's leading telecommunication service provider, will
showcase its 5G network services including:
-
5G SKYSHIP Platform, the next-generation platform for disaster and
safety management
-
Autonomous driving in K-City, the self-driving vehicle testing and
research city in South Korea
-
Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robots for the hospitality
industries
SIERRA WIRELESS
Sierra Wireless, the leading provider of fully integrated
device-to-cloud solutions for the IoT, invites visitors to experience
how the IoT is creating a better, more connected future for businesses
and individuals, featuring:
-
A data-driven solution that enables businesses to transform how they
manage their assets. See how the ability to securely extract,
orchestrate and act on data from assets at the edge to the cloud
provides near real-time visibility to the most important aspects of
your business
-
A sleek, stylish personal safety smart ring that lets people call for
help with at the push of a thumb, without a mobile phone
-
A presentation theatre featuring experts in IoT security, 5G and LPWA
technologies, public safety and open source technologies for IoT
developers
TURKCELL/ LIFECELL DIGITAL
-
See how NB-IoT and 5G networks are supporting the autonomous control
or ‘platooning’ of trucks across the Turkish/Greek border optimizing
routes and driving efficiencies
-
Experience how the full range of digital operator capabilities from
connectivity to data analytics-based prediction systems transform
public hospitals and address the pain points in public healthcare
systems
-
See how connected drones can help with search and rescue efforts in
emergencies
GSMA INDUSTRY PROGRAMMES
The GSMA will also include a number of exhibits and experiences
highlighting its key industry programmes, allowing attendees to:
-
Meet Sophia, a humanoid robot, who will explain how the combination of
high-speed 5G networks and AI is making intelligent robotics a reality
-
Generate power on an intelligent rowing machine to increase the
pressure inside a visible smart pipeline and see how live Mobile IoT
sensors monitor and manage water supplies for a sustainable future
-
Industrial IoT: Experience the future of manufacturing and how
blockchain is supporting secure data transmission
-
See how Orange’s LTE-M network monitors the health of a honeybee hive
including temperature and humidity
-
Interact with a robot to make video calls or get information such as
news or weather demonstrating artificial intelligence services via 5G
networks
-
Experience how 5G networks, mixed reality technology and cloud
computing will transform gaming
-
Try out Deutsche Telekom’s MobileEdgeX VR platform to see a car
showroom of the future
-
Experience how consumers are in control of their data when collecting
a rental car only by using Mobile Connect and their mobile phone
-
See how you can verify your identity instantly when opening a bank
account online only with Mobile Connect
-
Experience how you can authenticate securely with Mobile Connect while
using RCS chatbots in a VR experience when online shopping
-
Experience how 5G will transform connectivity through the deployment
of 5G across high-speed transit routes supported by Telefonica and
McLaren
-
See how operators, aggregators and brands are using RCS messaging
services to engage directly with customers using chatbots and AI –
with real-life demos from some of the world’s biggest brands
-
Step into a rural village and discover how connectivity and digital
technology is transforming the lives of underserved communities in
emerging markets
-
Learn how mobile is impacting all 17 of the SDGs and connecting
everyone and everything to a better future. Experience the
#CaseForChange journey and discover how big data is being used for
social good
Visit the Innovation City in Hall 4, Fira Gran Via
The GSMA Innovation City is located in Hall 4, Stand 4A30, 4A5 and 4A15
in Fira Gran Via and will be open during Mobile World Congress
exhibition hours from Monday, 25 February to Wednesday 27th
from 9:00 am to 7:00pm and Thursday 28th from 9:00 am to 4:00
pm. GSMA Members are invited to visit the exclusive Members Lounge for
networking and cocktails daily from 4:00 pm. The GSMA Innovation City is
open to all attendees with all pass types.
