GSMA: Low Power Mobile IoT Networks Now Available from All Leading IoT Operators Worldwide

The GSMA today announced that Mobile IoT or Low Power Wide Area (LPWA)
networks are now globally available in licensed spectrum in 49 markets1
around the world following 93 launches by 50 different mobile operators
across both LTE-M and NB-IoT. Coverage is now expected to reach
approximately 93% of the world’s largest IoT markets by Q2 20192.
According to GSMA Intelligence forecasts, by 2025 there will be 3.5
billion cellular IoT connections, including 1.9 billion licensed LPWA
connections3.
“The speed with which these networks have been standardized and deployed
around the world is staggering. They are now available in every major
IoT market encouraging the development of innovative new products and
services across a wide range of sectors,” commented Alex Sinclair, Chief
Technology Officer, GSMA. “The market clearly sees the benefit of
solutions in licensed spectrum that offer flexibility, adaptability,
security and lower cost. They are also future proofed for the 5G era and
will support and co-exist with other 5G technologies.”
Mobile IoT Global Adoption
To date there have been 68 NB-IoT launches in 45 markets and 25 launches
of LTE-M networks in 19 markets. This is supported by a network of 47
Open Labs worldwide enabling organisations to test their products and
services prior to launch: www.gsma.com/iot/deployment-map/.
Recent launches in Q4 2018 in Europe include Altice (Portugal; NB-IoT),
Orange, (France and Romania; LTE-M), Telenor Group (Norway; NB-IoT,
LTE-M), Telia (Estonia; NB-IoT), SFR (France; NB-IoT), Swisscom
(Switzerland; NB-IoT, LTE-M) and Vodafone (Malta; NB-IoT). In Asia,
Grameenphone (Bangladesh; NB-IoT), Chungwa (Taiwan; LTE-M), Telkomsel
(Indonesia; NB-IoT) and Megafon and MTS (Russia; NB-IoT). Verizon and
Spark also launched LTE-M in North America and New Zealand respectively,
while STC launched NB-IoT in Saudi Arabia and Telefonica launhed LTE-M
in Argentina.
The GSMA Mobile IoT Innovators Community
The GSMA Mobile IoT Innovators community has also reached 2,100
developers from more than 1,300 companies around the world. The official
community is an ecosystem that unites operators, vendors, manufacturers
and developers around LPWA technologies in licensed spectrum and
supports the development and creation of innovative new products and
services that utilize these technologies. Please find out more at the
Mobile IoT Experience at 4YFN MWC’19 go here for further information: https://www.gsma.com/iot/mobile-iot-innovators
The GSMA Mobile IoT Initiative and APAC IoT Partnership Programme
Backed by over 100 mobile operators and vendors, the GSMA’s Mobile IoT
Initiative4 has helped to align the mobile industry behind
licensed, standardized and complementary Low Power, Wide Area (LPWA)
technologies called LTE-M and NB-IoT. These Mobile IoT networks support
mass-market IoT applications such as smart meters, environmental sensors
and consumer electronics, that are low cost, use low data rates, require
long battery lives and often operate in remote locations. They are
designed to support mass-market IoT applications across a wide variety
of applications such as industrial asset tracking, safety monitoring,
water and gas metering, smart grids, city parking, vending machines and
city lighting. The GSMA also recently launched the GSMA
APAC IoT Partnership programme to help mobile operators and partners
in the Asia-Pacific region to accelerate the adoption of IoT by
facilitating the sharing of innovation and ideas, promoting regional
leadership and providing access to open labs to test new use cases. The
GSMA has also released a document highlighting some innovative LTE-M and
NB-IoT use cases in Asia: https://www.gsma.com/iot/mobile-iot-asia-pacific-case-study/
IoT Security at MWC19
The GSMA Internet of Things will also host a seminar on IoT Security
titled, ‘Future Proofing the Internet of Things – IoT Security Today and
Tomorrow’ on February 26th at the Fira Gran Via. The in-depth
session will see industry experts debate the importance of IoT
security and examine how security must be embedded from the beginning
and during every stage of the service lifecycle. The GSMA IoT Security
Guidelines and Security Assessment have become the leading industry
specification for securing IoT products and services, with 15 global
operators adopting them in 2018.
Mobile IoT at MWC19
The GSMA’s Internet of Things programme will also host a number of
activities at this year’s MWC19 in Barcelona, including the 8th Mobile
IoT Summit on February 24th at the Hesperia Barcelona Tower
Hotel. The session will include IoT experts from AT&T, Huawei, Nokia,
Singtel and Telefonica and explore how mobile operators and the wider
ecosystem have successfully deployed Mobile IoT solutions. Please go
here to register: https://www.gsma.com/iot/event/8th-mobile-iot-summit/.
There will also a number of interactive Mobile IoT demonstrations at the
GSMA Innovation City in Hall 4.
Get Involved at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2019
For more information on MWC19 Barcelona, including how to exhibit or
sponsor, visit www.mwcbarcelona.com.
-ENDS-
1.) AUSTRALIA, AUSTRIA, BELARUS, BELGUIM, BRAZIL, CANADA, CHINA,
CROATIA, CZECH REPUBLIC, DENMARK, FINLAND, FRANCE, GERMANY, GREECE, HONG
KONG, HUNGARY, INDONESIA, IRELAND, ITALY, JAPAN, MALTA, MEXICO, NEW
ZEALAND, NORWAY, POLAND, RUSSIA, SAUDI ARABIA, SINGAPORE, SLOVAKIA,
SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SPAIN, SRI LANKA, SWEDEN, SWITZERLAND,
TAIWAN, THAILAND, THE NETHERLANDS, TURKEY, UAE, USA.
2.) GSMA
Intelligence: Top 50 countries have been identified based on number of
licenced cellular IoT connections
3.) GSMA Intelligence
4.) The
GSMA Mobile IoT Initiative: The GSMA’s Mobile IoT Initiative is
helping to support the industry deliver commercial LPWA solutions in
licensed spectrum. It is currently backed by over 90 global mobile
operators, device makers and chipset, module and infrastructure
companies worldwide. In the space of a year it has helped to establish
market standards for LPWA, published by 3GPP, that will play a
fundamental role in the growth, development and adoption of the
technology as well as securely and cost effectively connect the billions
of new devices making up the IoT. LPWA networks will be used for a wide
variety of applications such as industrial asset tracking, safety
monitoring, water and gas metering, smart grids, city parking, vending
machines and city lighting. For further information: https://www.gsma.com/iot/mobile-iot-initiative/.
