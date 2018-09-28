GSMA Report: Assigning Vital Spectrum for Mobile Will Boost Indonesia’s Economy

Indonesia is poised to become a digital powerhouse in Southeast Asia.
However, this can only be fully realised if the country provides mobile
operators access to vital spectrum bands, according to a new report,
‘Accelerating Indonesia’s digital economy: Assigning the 700 MHz band to
mobile broadband’, released by the GSMA today. The study estimates that
assigning 700 MHz to mobile broadband would deliver economic benefits of
$11 billion (IDR161 trillion) to the Indonesian economy over the period
2020–2030, equivalent to an incremental 1 per cent of GDP.
The mobile sector in Indonesia has experienced rapid growth since the
start of the century. Mobile broadband and smartphone adoption are
rising, along with an expanding middle class and a tech-savvy youth
population. At the same time, a lack of internet access remains a key
barrier for citizens’ full participation in the country’s digital
society, especially for those living in rural areas. This could change
with the timely release of 700 MHz spectrum for mobile use. According to
the report, authored by GSMA Intelligence, there is potential to
increase mobile internet subscribers from 102 million in 2017 (39 per
cent penetration) to 185 million (65 per cent penetration) by 2025.
“Indonesia’s digital economy is demonstrating its world-leading
capability, attracting billions in investments for digital ventures,”
said Rudiantara, Minister of Communication and Informatics of the
Republic of Indonesia. “It is critical that Indonesia is at the
forefront of spectrum policy and allocation to ensure the digital
economy continues to grow and achieve its potential for financial
inclusion, economic contribution, digital citizenship and social
equality. The 700 MHz band creates an opportunity for all Indonesians to
enjoy high-speed connectivity in the most remote areas, helping to
accelerate the participation in our nation’s prosperity and economic
growth.”
“Indonesia is on the verge of becoming a digital economy giant in
Southeast Asia,” said Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA. “By
putting policy measures in place to encourage investments in mobile
development and digitisation, Indonesia can potentially leapfrog other
markets in terms of economic growth. In the next decade, the
socio-economic benefits that mobile can deliver from these changes will
have a direct impact on the welfare of millions.”
Benefits of Assigning 700 MHz to Mobile Broadband
While 3G has been successful in extending basic mobile broadband to
Indonesia’s unconnected, the technology cannot cope with the significant
traffic growth expected over the next 10 years. At the moment, mobile
network operators are predominantly using 1800 MHz spectrum for 4G
rollout. The technical characteristics of the 700 MHz band would support
better coverage with less infrastructure compared to higher bands,
typically used for boosting capacity in hotspot areas.
“By assigning the 700 MHz band to mobile quickly, priced appropriately
and in sufficient quantity, consumers will benefit from faster network
rollouts and lower retail prices,” said Brett Tarnutzer, Head of
Spectrum, GSMA. “This vital spectrum is essential to expanding coverage
to Indonesia’s unconnected and improving education and healthcare
services, particularly in rural areas.”
Further Reform Needed to Support the Digital Economy
The report encourages Indonesia’s policymakers to consider rules to
facilitate voluntary network sharing. This could enhance high-speed
mobile connectivity by lowering the costs and risks in deploying
infrastructure, particularly in remote or topographically challenging
areas. In addition, an appropriate tax regime is required, where
operators contribute a fair, not a disproportionate, amount to
government tax revenue.
With the right spectrum and investment policies, Indonesia, like India,
Malaysia, Myanmar, and the Philippines, has the potential to accelerate
its migration to high-speed mobile broadband. By 2025, 4G is expected to
rise to around 360 million connections – almost three-quarters of total
connections.
The report, ‘Accelerating Indonesia’s digital economy: Assigning the 700
MHz band to mobile broadband’, is available here
in English.
