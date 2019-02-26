GSMA : Report Highlights 20 Per Cent Annual Increase in Mobile Money Accounts to More Than 866 Million Worldwide

The GSMA today unveiled its eighth annual ‘State of the Industry Report
on Mobile Money’, offering a current snapshot of the mobile money
landscape and highlighting the impact that greater financial inclusion
has on lives, economies and innovation, especially in emerging markets.
The report provides a comprehensive picture of mobile money adoption and
usage around the globe. At the end of 2018, there were more than 866
million registered accounts in 90 countries – a 20 per cent increase
from 2017. The report also shows that the mobile money industry
processed transactions worth US$1.3 Billion per day in 2018, with
digital transaction values growing at more than twice the rate of cash
transactions, indicating that cash is becoming less central to
customers’ lives.
“Our research shows that for the world’s most vulnerable, the benefits
of mobile money are real and wide-ranging. Throughout 2018, the GSMA has
continued to support operators in reaching customers that have
traditionally been underserved by the financial system,” said Mats
Granryd, Director General, GSMA. “The mobile money industry is
fast-evolving against a backdrop of increasing internet access and
smartphone adoption, and now more than ever, mobile’s unparalleled
global scale provides a tremendous opportunity to reach the 1.7 billion
people who remain financially excluded.”
This year’s State of the Industry Report looks at how providers are
navigating this dynamic and shifting ecosystem which was shaped by key
trends in 2018 including:
-
An enhanced customer experience owing to increased smartphone adoption
and the expansion of mobile money interoperability;
-
Diversification of the payments ecosystem;
-
The introduction of increasingly complex regulation; and
-
A shift towards a “payments as a platform” business model connecting
consumers and businesses with a range of third-party services.
This new platform-based approach aims to strengthen mobile money to meet
the evolving needs of customers, from enterprise solutions for micro-,
small- and medium-sized enterprises, to e-commerce, credit, savings and
insurance. The opportunity to increase and diversify revenue streams and
reach new and broader customer bases is compelling. For example,
providers offering credit, savings or insurance products reported that
46 per cent of customers are actively using the mobile money service,
compared to customer activity rates of 26 per cent for providers without
such offerings. Other important developments in 2018 included reforms in
Africa’s three most populated countries, Egypt, Ethiopia and Nigeria,
which are expected to spark a wave of adoption which could lead to more
than 110 million new mobile money accounts being added over the next
five years.
