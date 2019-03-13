GSMA : Reveals First Look at “MWC Los Angeles 2019, in Partnership With CTIA”

The GSMA announced details of MWC Los Angeles 2019, in Partnership with
CTIA, including participating companies, exhibitors, programs and
activities taking place at the event’s third annual gathering. Under the
theme “Intelligent Connectivity,” MWC19 Los Angeles, rebranded from
Mobile World Congress Americas, will take place October 22-24, 2019, at
the Los Angeles Convention Center. More than 22,000 attendees, including
over 60 percent in senior-level positions, and more than 1,000 companies
from across the mobile industry and adjacent industry sectors are
expected to participate in MWC19 Los Angeles.
“This will be an especially exciting time for the mobile industry as 5G
will have wider reach and increased use cases on full display at MWC19
Los Angeles making it the must-attend industry event of the Americas,”
said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd. “We’re looking forward to returning
to Los Angeles to showcase how Intelligent Connectivity – 5G, IoT hyper
connectivity, artificial intelligence and big data – is disrupting
multiple industries throughout the show.”
MWC19 Los Angeles is the premiere B2B event to illustrate the
convergence of content, media and entertainment industries with mobile.
The GSMA today also announced the co-location of Digital Hollywood, a
three-day entertainment and technology conference. Now in its 27th year
in Los Angeles, Digital Hollywood will take place at MWC19 Los Angeles
from October 21-23.
Leading Brands to Showcase Innovations in 5G, IoT, AI and Immersive
Content
Leading players in the mobile technology ecosystem and adjacent sectors
will convene to showcase how intelligent connectivity is spurring
innovation throughout their business models. Over 1,000 will
participate, including Amazon, Amdocs, American Tower, ARM, Cisco,
Corning Optical Communications, DARPA, Ericsson, G&D Security, Gemalto,
gsmExchange, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, JMA Wireless, KORE Wireless,
Mastercard, Mavenir, Netcracker Technology, Nokia, Qualcomm, Sprint,
Synchronoss, T-Mobile, Verizon, VMWare and Xiaomi among others.
Dedicated zones and pavilions throughout the exhibition will highlight
various sectors of the mobile industry. In the South Hall, the IoT Zone
will showcase demonstrations of current and future IoT technologies from
both established and new players in the IoT space. The West Hall boasts
a variety of experiences including App Zone where developers showcase
next-generation mobile tools; Hollywood Zone featuring Digital
Hollywood, media and technology companies; NEXTech Zone which exhibits
companies and cutting edge technologies that are driving disruption
across the entire mobile ecosystem, including virtual reality (VR) and
augmented reality (AR), robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), among
others; and the gsmExchange Retail and Distribution Pavilion featuring
mobile technology solutions for e-commerce and supply chain, and much
more.
MWC19 Los Angeles Conference
The MWC19 Los Angeles conference program will explore the four main
themes of 5G, IoT, Disruptive Innovation, and Immersive Content. The
conference will include four compelling keynotes with CEOs from across
the broad mobile ecosystem and adjacent industry sectors, a series of 33
sessions to explore how intelligent connectivity enables
transformational and new capabilities across industries including
automotive, financial technology, media and entertainment and retail,
and CTIA’s “Everything Policy” track, which focuses on trends and
developments in government and public policy.
4YFN Launches New Activities in Los Angeles
The 4YFN (Four Years from Now) startup event returns to MWC19 Los
Angeles with over 150 exhibiting startups, 100 investors and leading
corporate innovation partners. Once again located in the LACC’s West
Hall, 4YFN’s program will include celebrity and inspirational keynote
talks, book launches, onstage panels and fireside chats curated by
leading entrepreneurial experts.
The GSMA announced new additional activities for the startup event. 4YFN
will inaugurate its successful Discovery Area from 4YFN Barcelona for
the first time in Los Angeles which includes the 4YFN Investors and
Community Club, a dedicated area for workshops and mentorships and a
non-stop pitching stage. 4YFN will also launch an Investor Festival, in
partnership with Expert Dojo, which will facilitate over 500 one-on-one
investor/entrepreneur speed pitching meetings. For the latest on 4YFN,
visit: www.mwclosangeles.com/experiences/4yfn
Women4Tech Program Returns
Running across all three days of MWC19 Los Angeles, Women4Tech is
designed to address and reduce the gender gap in the mobile industry. A
central element of the program is the Women4Tech Summit, with keynote
presentations and panel discussions exploring topics such as gender
equality and career development; mentoring and youth education; women in
communication and vertical sectors; and women as entrepreneurs and
innovators. Additional Women4Tech activities will include a speed
coaching and networking session; specialized MWC Los Angeles Tours; and
Women4Tech activities at 4YFN.
YoMo Expands at MWC Los Angeles
The Youth Mobile Festival (YoMo) returns to Los Angeles to inspire a new
generation in pursuing education and careers in science, technology,
engineering, art and design and math (STEAM) fields. YoMo will convene
over 150 area schools and over 100 interactive exhibitions from
stakeholder organizations.
New to YoMo Los Angeles this year is the “Teacher Track,” a two-day
dedicated conference program for educators on the digital transformation
of the classroom, in partnership with the Department for Education,
County office of Education and the Los Angeles Unified School District.
The festival, which is free for teachers, students and their families to
attend, will attract 15,000 visitors in engaging, fun and hands-on
educational experiences and over 1,500 hours of content. YoMo will again
take place in the LACC’s Kentia Hall and span the three day MWC19 Los
Angeles show. For more information on YoMo, visit: www.mwcyomo.com/us/.
MWC19 Los Angeles Stage for DARPA Challenge Finals
The GSMA also announced MWC19 Los Angeles will host the finale of the
United States Defense Advanced Research Project Agency’s (DARPA)
three-year Spectrum Collaboration Challenge (SC2), a groundbreaking
public prize competition which is using AI to unlock the full potential
of the wireless spectrum. DARPA is focused on making pivotal investments
in breakthrough technologies for national security. The agency is
responsible for transformational technical innovations including the
introduction of the Internet, the miniaturization of GPS, the
advancement of AI-enabled personal assistants, and much more. The SC2
Championship Event will feature teams’ AI-enabled radios competing
head-to-head in front of a live audience, demonstrating a new paradigm
of autonomous wireless spectrum management. The event will be open to
all MWC19 Los Angeles attendees as well as the public and is free to
attend.
First, second, and third place finishers will be awarded $2 million, $1
million, and $750,000 prizes respectively. Previous DARPA challenges
have focused on autonomous vehicles, robotic disaster assistance, and
automatic cyber defense systems, among others. For more information on
SC2, visit: www.SpectrumCollaborationChallenge.com/
“Now in its third year, this MWC event is gaining tremendous momentum
beyond the exhibition and world-class conference program as evident
through Digital Hollywood, DARPA and expanded programs in education
across the region,” said Hoffman. “We’re excited to showcase how the
technology that billions of people rely on every day continues improving
in order to connect everyone and everything to a better future.”
