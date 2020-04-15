Log in
GSMA : and Host City Parties Extend MWC Barcelona Agreement

04/15/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

World’s Premier Mobile and Vertical Ecosystem Event Extended Through MWC2024

The GSMA today announced an agreement to extend MWC Barcelona through to 2024. In light of the current Covid-19 pandemic, the GSMA and the Host City Parties have been working through the impacts of the cancellation of MWC Barcelona 2020 and are incredibly optimistic about the future.

The GSMA, organiser of the MWC Barcelona, and the Host City Parities agree there is strong momentum to maintain and extend MWC Barcelona into the future and have agreed to hold the MWC event through 2024. The GSMA look forward to working with the Host City Parties*, the City of Barcelona, and people of Catalonia and Spain for MWC21 and through at least to MWC Barcelona 2024 by extending the current agreement.

“In these trying times, it is ever essential to look forward to the future. The GSMA, the Host City Parties, and the MWC Barcelona ecosystem look forward to upcoming editions of MWC, and MWC Barcelona 2021 will be part of the economic recovery process as we exit these trying times,” said John Hoffman, CEO GSMA Limited. “By extending through 2024, we are demonstrating our commitment to our ecosystem as well as the Host City Parties and our strong and mutually beneficial working relationship. We are pleased to report that we have had tremendous support and early commitment with many exhibitors for future editions.”

“The City of Barcelona, the region of Catalunya and the country of Spain are essential hubs for innovation, startups and investment. MWC Barcelona, including 4YFN and YoMo (Four Years from Now), represent significant economic value to the region and job creation,” added Hoffman.

MWC Barcelona is the premier global mobile and vertical ecosystem event, convening more than 110,000 participants from over 200 countries. MWC 2021 Barcelona will take place from 1-4 March, 2021.

While we look towards the future, our thoughts remain with those around the world affected by Covid-19 and wish our attendees, exhibitors, the citizens of Barcelona and the mobile ecosystem the best during these trying times.

-ENDS-

Notes to Editors

Host City Parties include: Barcelona City Council, Generalitat de Catalunya, the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism, Fira de Barcelona, Tourism de Barcelona

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators and nearly 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.


© Business Wire 2020
