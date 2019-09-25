Log in
GSNVI Offering First FDA Approved Trifocal IOL – PanOptix

09/25/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

San Diego, Ca, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute, a TLC Laser Eye Center, leads the forefront of vision technology in San Diego with their newest Intraocular lens implant (IOL), the AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal IOL. The PanOptix lens is the first and only trifocal IOL with FDA approval. The experienced eye surgeons at Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute are excited to offer this innovative IOL option for patients undergoing cataract surgery or refractive lens exchange (RLE).

About PanOptix Trifocal IOL

PanOptix is designed to deliver an exceptional combination of near, intermediate, and distance vision. This innovative IOL expands the possibilities for cataract and RLE patients by improving a range of vision at all distances and reducing or eliminating the need for reading glasses and corrective eyewear. While PanOptix was recently approved by the FDA, it is already a leading IOL in more than 70 countries. The ENLIGHTEN Optical Technology of the PanOptix IOL can provide a higher light utilization with less pupil dependence than previous generations of multifocal IOLs. The investigational study results showed a high patient satisfaction rate, in which over 99% of patients who received the PanOptix IOL stated that they would choose this lens again1.

Dr. Michael Gordon, a board-certified ophthalmologist at Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute, is an authority in vision correction with over 35 years of experience. Dr. Gordon says, “The PanOptix is a wonderful addition in trying to provide a great range of visual freedom for our patients”

About Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute

Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute, a TLC Laser Eye Center, is a leading provider of cataract surgery and laser vision correction in San Diego. The eye doctors and refractive surgeons at Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute are widely regarded as experts in their field, with skills and experience that have been recognized with several awards. In addition to cataract surgery, the San Diego vision specialists also offer LASIK, cosmetic procedures, and treatment for glaucoma, presbyopia, dry eye disease, and other conditions.

For more information, please visit gwsvision.com and facebook.com/lasiksandiego.

________________________________________

1AcrySof IQ PanOptix Directions For Use

Gordon Schanzlin New Vision Institute
8910 University Center Lane
Ste. 800
La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92122
(858) 295-1734

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
