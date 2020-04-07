Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GSS DEADLINE NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP LAW FIRM, Reminds Golden Star Resources Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Investors with Large Losses Should Contact the Firm – GSS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 01:23pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) between February 20, 2019 and July 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important June 1, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Golden Star investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Golden Star class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1828.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had insufficient geological and geotechnical data in its Prestea mine; (2) the Company had experienced deficiencies in its operating practices and mining methods including inaccurate long hole drilling and blasting in its Prestea mine; (3) the Company did not have the mining flexibility and more measured resources to ensure higher reserve grade; (4) the Company had experienced increased tonnage at much lower grade where it had to supplement some of the production with oxide material; (5) the Company had excessive dilution which drove lower mining rates at the Prestea mine; and (6) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 1, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1828.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pPortofino Amends Pricing of $500,000 Financing
NE
02:03pNMPF – IDFA Submit Joint Plan to USDA to Support Dairy Industry Through COVID-19
PU
02:03pSOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA : The Cattolica Assicurazioni Group appointed Atanasio Pantarrotas as new CFO
PU
02:02pATLANTIC SAPPHIRE AS : Notice of EGM - Proposed conversion to public limited liability company - Change of Managing Director
AQ
02:01pSWEDBANK : recruits new Chief Legal Officer
AQ
02:01pLIVEPERSON : launches new gift card marketplace to help small businesses weather the coronavirus storm
PR
02:01pPARSONS : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 6, 2020
PR
02:01pMORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY : Obtains FDA GRAS Approval for Its Probiotic Bifidobacterium longum BB536 in Infant Formula
BU
02:01pMESA AIR : DEADLINE NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP LAW FIRM, Reminds Air Group, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Investors With Large Losses are Encouraged to Contact the Firm –
BU
02:01pNMHLY DEADLINE NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP LAW FIRM, Reminds NMC Health Plc Investors of Important May 11th Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action; Investors With Large Losses Should Contact Firm – NMHLY
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
2WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
3WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
4LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengthen
5PLUS500 LTD. : PLUS500 : Q1 2020 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group