Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GSS FINAL DEADLINE MONDAY: ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Golden Star Resources Ltd. Investors of Important June 1 Deadline in Securities Class Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 11:28am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) between February 20, 2019 and July 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important June 1, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Golden Star investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Golden Star class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1828.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had insufficient geological and geotechnical data in its Prestea mine; (2) the Company had experienced deficiencies in its operating practices and mining methods including inaccurate long hole drilling and blasting in its Prestea mine; (3) the Company did not have the mining flexibility and more measured resources to ensure higher reserve grade; (4) the Company had experienced increased tonnage at much lower grade where it had to supplement some of the production with oxide material; (5) the Company had excessive dilution which drove lower mining rates at the Prestea mine; and (6) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 1, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1828.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aCARREFOUR : Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on May 29, 2020
BU
11:46aUnified Endpoint Management Market 2020-2024 | Need for Integrated UEM Solutions to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
11:46aEURONEXT LONDON CLOSURE : Proposed Cancellation of Getlink Secondary Listing on the London Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority
BU
11:46aONXEO : Announces That the Shareholders' Meeting of May 29, 2020 Has Approved All Ordinary Resolutions
BU
11:46aAPI : Announces Date for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
PR
11:46aCARREFOUR : Dividend for Financial Year 2019
BU
11:45aPOZAVAROVALNICA SAVA D D : Life insurer NLB Vita d.d. becomes part of the Sava Insurance Group
PU
11:45aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 29 May 2020
AQ
11:45aCANADA HOUSE WELLNESS : IIROC Trading Halt - CHV
AQ
11:45aWIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : London stocks retreat as U.S.-China tensions weigh
3MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : Coffee maker JDE Peet's shares pop 15% after $17 billion virtual IPO
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
5CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : CANOPY GROWTH : reports $1.3B fourth-quarter loss, hits reset on strategic focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group