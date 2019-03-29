GSSG Solar Announces METI Approval for Yamanashi Solar Plant

GSSG Solar, LLC (“GSSG”) announced the METI approval for its 14.7 MW
Yamanashi solar plant (the “Project”). This important milestone marks
the final approval of the Project’s 20-year feed-in-tariff (“FIT) under
which it will sell power to Tokyo EPCO. The Project is the second
project developed by GSSG Solar to achieve this important milestone.
The Yamanashi Project was developed and built in coordination with the
local government and includes a long-term commitment to maintain a
dedicated community agricultural farm adjacent to the plant. It is
expected that the project will provide clean, renewable solar power to
offset the needs of approximately 2,800 local residents.
The project was financed by a leading Japanese renewables finance bank
and funded using GSSG’s committed pool of capital for Japanese FIT
projects. The company has acquired over 350 MWs of projects since it
entered the Japanese market in 2014 and continues to actively invest in
high-quality projects in Japan. GSSG expects to have 200 MWs of projects
under construction by the end of 2019. A subsidiary of GSSG will provide
asset management services over the life of the Project.
“This important milestone on the Yamanashi project represents the
dedication of our local project management team as they have worked to
identify, analyze, and resolve issues alongside our partners to ensure
that this project is best positioned to perform as intended over the
next several decades,” said Yoshiyasu Sumi, GSSG’s Country
Manager and Director of Asset Management.
“We are grateful to JFE Plant Engineering for building another
high-quality project for us and our investors, and to our local
developer Cluster Gate for originating and managing the project in
coordination with the local stakeholders. This success lays the ground
work for our finance and operations team as we prepare for an ambitious
second half of the year,” added Jason Stevens, Managing
Director of Operations for GSSG.
About GSSG Solar, LLC: GSSG Solar is a full-service renewable
energy investment firm that manages funds designed to generate capital
appreciation through select investments in high quality renewables
projects worldwide.
www.gssgsolar.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005570/en/