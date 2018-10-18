GSSG Solar Announces Promotion of Charlie McDaniel and Adrian Archambault

GSSG Solar, LLC announced the promotion of Charlie McDaniel to Managing
Director and Adrian Archambault to Director last week at the company’s
annual corporate off-site meeting.
Charlie McDaniel has been with GSSG Solar since its formation in 2013
and has successfully managed all aspects of the company’s business
development activity, worldwide. Most notably, Charlie initiated the
company’s entrance into the Japanese market in 2014 and spent two years
with his family in Tokyo building the company’s Japanese operations. He
has originated 250MW of projects that the company has acquired in Japan.
Yoshiyasu Sumi (Head of GSSG Japan, KK) reports to Charlie and
together—along with the support of the local Japanese personnel—they are
responsible for managing the company’s origination partners and a 700MW
pipeline of projects in various stages of acquisitions. Charlie has been
in the solar industry since 2007, playing key roles in M&A and sales for
SunEdison, primarily focused on utility and C&I projects in the United
States.
Adrian Archambault also joined GSSG Solar in 2013 and took over
management of the company’s Pricing Desk in 2015. Under his leadership
the Pricing Desk has overseen the structuring and valuation of over 4GW
of priced opportunities in the Japanese market alone. In addition, he
leads the team’s financing program with domestic Japanese banks, which
has yielded ¥26.6 billion (~$239 million) in project recourse financing
to date. Outside of Japan he is active in the evaluation and financing
of the company’s U.S. projects.
Both Mr. McDaniel and Mr. Archambault are based in the company’s Denver
office.
“GSSG prides itself in nimble and accurate project underwriting. The
promotion of Charlie and Adrian is a testament to their commitment to
our core values, and a reinforcement of our fundamental approach to
solar investment,” said Tomakin Archambault, GSSG Solar’s CEO. “Our most
successful acquisitions have relied on Charlie’s understanding,
communication and advocacy of each developer’s needs, in tandem with the
structural, economic, and technical risks overlaid by Adrian and the
Pricing Desk.”
“We have been fortunate to have both Adrian and Charlie providing their
leadership for the GSSG Solar organization since our inception in 2013,
and this promotion is a reflection of both their commitment to the
success of the company, and their outstanding performance over the last
several years,” added Jason Stevens, Managing Director.
About GSSG Solar, LLC: GSSG Solar is a full-service solar
investment firm that manages funds designed to generate capital
appreciation through select investments in high quality solar projects
worldwide. Our committed investors include family offices, institutions,
and individuals. www.gssgsolar.com
