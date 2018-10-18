GSSG Solar Announces Promotion of Charlie McDaniel and Adrian Archambault

GSSG Solar, LLC announced the promotion of Charlie McDaniel to Managing Director and Adrian Archambault to Director last week at the company’s annual corporate off-site meeting.

Charlie McDaniel has been with GSSG Solar since its formation in 2013 and has successfully managed all aspects of the company’s business development activity, worldwide. Most notably, Charlie initiated the company’s entrance into the Japanese market in 2014 and spent two years with his family in Tokyo building the company’s Japanese operations. He has originated 250MW of projects that the company has acquired in Japan. Yoshiyasu Sumi (Head of GSSG Japan, KK) reports to Charlie and together—along with the support of the local Japanese personnel—they are responsible for managing the company’s origination partners and a 700MW pipeline of projects in various stages of acquisitions. Charlie has been in the solar industry since 2007, playing key roles in M&A and sales for SunEdison, primarily focused on utility and C&I projects in the United States.

Adrian Archambault also joined GSSG Solar in 2013 and took over management of the company’s Pricing Desk in 2015. Under his leadership the Pricing Desk has overseen the structuring and valuation of over 4GW of priced opportunities in the Japanese market alone. In addition, he leads the team’s financing program with domestic Japanese banks, which has yielded ¥26.6 billion (~$239 million) in project recourse financing to date. Outside of Japan he is active in the evaluation and financing of the company’s U.S. projects.

Both Mr. McDaniel and Mr. Archambault are based in the company’s Denver office.

“GSSG prides itself in nimble and accurate project underwriting. The promotion of Charlie and Adrian is a testament to their commitment to our core values, and a reinforcement of our fundamental approach to solar investment,” said Tomakin Archambault, GSSG Solar’s CEO. “Our most successful acquisitions have relied on Charlie’s understanding, communication and advocacy of each developer’s needs, in tandem with the structural, economic, and technical risks overlaid by Adrian and the Pricing Desk.”

“We have been fortunate to have both Adrian and Charlie providing their leadership for the GSSG Solar organization since our inception in 2013, and this promotion is a reflection of both their commitment to the success of the company, and their outstanding performance over the last several years,” added Jason Stevens, Managing Director.

About GSSG Solar, LLC: GSSG Solar is a full-service solar investment firm that manages funds designed to generate capital appreciation through select investments in high quality solar projects worldwide. Our committed investors include family offices, institutions, and individuals. www.gssgsolar.com

