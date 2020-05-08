Log in
GSX TECHEDU INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A CLASS ACTION HAS BEEN FILED IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY AGAINST GSX TECHEDU INC.

05/08/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed  on behalf of investors who purchased GSX Techedu Inc. ("GSX" or the Company") (NYSE: GSX) American Depositary Shares (“ADS’s”) between June 6, 2019, and April 13, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  

All investors who purchased ADS’s of GSX TECHEDU INC. and  incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of ADS’s of GSX TECHEDU INC., you may, no later than June 16, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the ADS’s of GSX TECHEDU INC.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE

On April 14, 2020, the investment analysis firm, Citron Research, issued a report on GSX entitled "GSX Techedu Inc – The Most Blatant Chinese Stock Fraud since 2011." The Citron Report claimed that the Company "is overstating revenue by up to 70% and should immediately halt trading and launch an internal investigation."

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at  www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules. 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
