GT : ANNOUNCEMENT

As at 30 June 2019:

Unrealised loss on financial assets at % of fair value Fair value shareholding through of the in the listed profit or loss investment securities for the in listed Size held by the six months securities as Principal businesses compared to Gain or Group as at ended at 30 June (*copied from Company's Dividend (loss) on Name of securities 30 June 2019 30 June 2019 2019 HKEX website) total assets received Total cost disposal HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 China Shangdong Hi-Speed 2.65% 6,476 210,463 Financials - Other 15.49% nil 279,749 N/A Financial Group Limited Financials - (stock code: 412) Financing Imperial Pacific International 0.30% 67,425 90,480 Consumer Discretionary 6.66% nil 60,090 N/A Holdings Limited - Travel & Leisure (stock code: 1076) - Casinos & Gaming Sfund International 2.41% (6,290) 48,305 Consumer Discretionary 3.56% nil 41,064 N/A Holdings Limited - Textiles & (stock code: 1367) Clothing - Apparel CAA Resources Limited 1.95% (292) 42,016 Materials - Diversified 3.09% nil 49,388 134 (stock code: 2112) Metals & Minerals - Iron & Steel China Smarter Energy 1.15% (50,165) 36,140 Utilities - Utilities - 2.66% nil 90,543 N/A Group Holdings Limited Alternative/Renewable (stock code: 1004) Energy Others (2,692) 52,426 Total 14,462 479,830

IMPAIRMENT LOSS AND VALUATION OF THE CHINA SKY GROUP

An asset-based approach was used in the valuation of the China Sky Group (the ''Valuation'') as it is principally involved in property development business. The valuation focused on the China Sky Group's net asset value, or the fair value of its total assets minus its total liabilities. Different types of asset/liability would employ different kind of valuation approach as appropriate on case by case basis. Fair value of the China Sky Group would be obtained from the aggregate of the fair values of all of its assets minus liabilities.

The value of inputs used in the Valuation included: