GT : ANNOUNCEMENT

12/05/2019 | 07:11am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 263)

ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the annual report of GT Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'' and its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the ''2018 Annual Report'') and interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the ''2019 Interim Report''). The board of directors of the Company would like to provide further information on

  1. the Group's financial assets at fair value as disclosed on page 6 of the 2018 Annual Report and page 4 of the 2019 Interim Report in accordance with the requirements under paragraphs 32(4) and 40(2)of Appendix 16 of the Listing Rules; and
  2. impairment loss and valuation on interests in China Sky Holdings Limited and its subsidiary (the ''China Sky Group'') as disclosed on page 7 and 8 of the 2018 Annual Report and pages 5 and 6 of the 2019 Interim Report.

- 1 -

FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE

The financial assets at fair value through profit or loss held of the Group as at 31 December

2018 and 30 June 2019 respectively with additional information are set out below:

As at 31 December 2018:

Unrealised

loss on

financial

%

of

assets at

Fair value

shareholding

fair value

of the

in

the

listed

through

investment

securities

profit or

loss

in listed

held by

the

for

the

year

securities

Size

Group

as

at

ended

as at

Principal

businesses

compared to

Gain

or

31

December

31

December

31 December

(*copied from

Company's

Dividend

(loss)

on

Name

of securities

2018

2018

2018

HKEX website)

total assets

received

Total cost

disposal

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

CAA

Resources

Limited

1.98%

(7,650)

43,033

Materials

- Diversified

3.11%

nil

50,141

N/A

(stock code:

2112)

Metals

&

Minerals

- Iron &

Steel

China Shandong Hi-Speed

2.65%

(12,952)

203,987

Financials

- Other

14.72%

nil

279,749

N/A

Financial Group Limited

Financials

-

(stock code:

412)

Financing

China

Smarter Energy Group

1.15%

(5,014)

86,306

Utilities - Utilities -

6.23%

nil

90,543

(489)

Holdings Limited

Alternative/Renewable

(stock code:

1004)

Energy

Dongwu Cement

International

3.58%

-

26,515

Properties

&

1.91%

nil

26,857

N/A

Limited

Construction

-

(stock code:

695)

Construction

-

Construction

Materials

Sfund

International Holdings

2.32%

(41,611)

52,747

Consumer

Discretionary

3.81%

nil

39,215

N/A

Limited

- Textiles

&

(stock code:

1367)

Clothing - Apparel

Others

(49,756)

54,656

Total

(116,983)

467,244

- 2 -

As at 30 June 2019:

Unrealised

loss

on

financial

assets at

%

of

fair value

Fair value

shareholding

through

of the

in

the

listed

profit

or

loss

investment

securities

for

the

in listed

Size

held by

the

six

months

securities as

Principal

businesses

compared to

Gain

or

Group

as

at

ended

at 30 June

(*copied from

Company's

Dividend

(loss)

on

Name of

securities

30

June

2019

30 June 2019

2019

HKEX website)

total assets

received

Total cost

disposal

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

China Shangdong Hi-Speed

2.65%

6,476

210,463

Financials

- Other

15.49%

nil

279,749

N/A

Financial Group

Limited

Financials

-

(stock

code:

412)

Financing

Imperial Pacific

International

0.30%

67,425

90,480

Consumer

Discretionary

6.66%

nil

60,090

N/A

Holdings Limited

- Travel

& Leisure

(stock

code:

1076)

- Casinos &

Gaming

Sfund International

2.41%

(6,290)

48,305

Consumer

Discretionary

3.56%

nil

41,064

N/A

Holdings Limited

- Textiles &

(stock

code:

1367)

Clothing - Apparel

CAA Resources

Limited

1.95%

(292)

42,016

Materials

- Diversified

3.09%

nil

49,388

134

(stock

code:

2112)

Metals

&

Minerals

- Iron &

Steel

China Smarter Energy

1.15%

(50,165)

36,140

Utilities - Utilities -

2.66%

nil

90,543

N/A

Group

Holdings

Limited

Alternative/Renewable

(stock

code:

1004)

Energy

Others

(2,692)

52,426

Total

14,462

479,830

IMPAIRMENT LOSS AND VALUATION OF THE CHINA SKY GROUP

An asset-based approach was used in the valuation of the China Sky Group (the ''Valuation'') as it is principally involved in property development business. The valuation focused on the China Sky Group's net asset value, or the fair value of its total assets minus its total liabilities. Different types of asset/liability would employ different kind of valuation approach as appropriate on case by case basis. Fair value of the China Sky Group would be obtained from the aggregate of the fair values of all of its assets minus liabilities.

The value of inputs used in the Valuation included:

  1. management accounts of the China Sky Group as at 31 December 2018, stating the book value of each of the assets and liabilities;
  2. adjustments were made by employing different valuation approaches to the book value of each of the assets and liabilities of the China Sky Group, as necessary, to arrive at their respective fair market value as at the valuation date, e.g. discounted cash flow method was used for valuation of bank borrowing and market approach was used in the valuation of completed properties for sale;

- 3 -

  1. complete write off of the investment in Tanzishi Project (reference is made to page 7 of the 2018 Annual Report and page 5 of the 2019 Interim Report);
  2. further general valuation assumptions included:
    1. the Valuation reflected the reasonable conditions existing as at the date of valuation;
    2. the financial statements of the China Sky Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 reflected truly and fairly the financial results and position of the China Sky Group and were prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards;
    3. there would be no material changes in the interest rates and exchange rates in the regions where the China Sky Group had operations;
    4. there would be no material changes in the political, legal, technological, economic or other conditions which would adversely affect the industry and the profitability of the China Sky Group; and
  1. with respect to the valuation of the projects of the China Sky Group (whether they were valued individually or as part the assets of China Sky), the value of the inputs or assumptions used in the valuation of the projects were consistent with those previously adopted.

The impairment loss on the China Sky Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 represented the difference between the carrying cost of the Group's interest in the China Sky Group and the fair value of the China Sky Group attributable to the Group's interest.

By Order of the Board

GT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Li Dong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Dong (Chairman), Ms. Ng Shin Kwan, Christine, Mr. Chan Ah Fei and Mr. Liang Shan and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Wong Yun Kuen, Mr. Wong Shun Loy and Mr. Hu Chao.

- 4 -

