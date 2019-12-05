|
GT : ANNOUNCEMENT
12/05/2019 | 07:11am EST
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(STOCK CODE: 263)
ANNOUNCEMENT
Reference is made to the annual report of GT Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'' and its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the ''2018 Annual Report'') and interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the ''2019 Interim Report''). The board of directors of the Company would like to provide further information on
-
the Group's financial assets at fair value as disclosed on page 6 of the 2018 Annual Report and page 4 of the 2019 Interim Report in accordance with the requirements under paragraphs 32(4) and 40(2)of Appendix 16 of the Listing Rules; and
-
impairment loss and valuation on interests in China Sky Holdings Limited and its subsidiary (the ''China Sky Group'') as disclosed on page 7 and 8 of the 2018 Annual Report and pages 5 and 6 of the 2019 Interim Report.
FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE
The financial assets at fair value through profit or loss held of the Group as at 31 December
2018 and 30 June 2019 respectively with additional information are set out below:
As at 31 December 2018:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
loss on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
of
|
|
assets at
|
Fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholding
|
fair value
|
of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in
|
the
|
listed
|
|
through
|
investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
profit or
|
loss
|
in listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
held by
|
the
|
for
|
the
|
year
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
as
|
at
|
|
ended
|
as at
|
Principal
|
businesses
|
compared to
|
|
|
Gain
|
or
|
|
|
31
|
December
|
31
|
December
|
31 December
|
(*copied from
|
|
Company's
|
Dividend
|
|
(loss)
|
on
|
Name
|
of securities
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
2018
|
|
HKEX website)
|
total assets
|
received
|
Total cost
|
disposal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
CAA
|
Resources
|
Limited
|
|
1.98%
|
|
(7,650)
|
43,033
|
|
Materials
|
- Diversified
|
3.11%
|
nil
|
50,141
|
N/A
|
(stock code:
|
2112)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metals
|
&
|
Minerals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Iron &
|
Steel
|
|
|
|
|
|
China Shandong Hi-Speed
|
|
2.65%
|
|
(12,952)
|
203,987
|
|
Financials
|
- Other
|
14.72%
|
nil
|
279,749
|
N/A
|
Financial Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financials
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
(stock code:
|
412)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
Smarter Energy Group
|
|
1.15%
|
|
(5,014)
|
86,306
|
|
Utilities - Utilities -
|
6.23%
|
nil
|
90,543
|
(489)
|
Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alternative/Renewable
|
|
|
|
|
|
(stock code:
|
1004)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dongwu Cement
|
International
|
|
3.58%
|
|
|
-
|
26,515
|
|
Properties
|
&
|
|
|
1.91%
|
nil
|
26,857
|
N/A
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
(stock code:
|
695)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Materials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sfund
|
International Holdings
|
|
2.32%
|
|
(41,611)
|
52,747
|
|
Consumer
|
Discretionary
|
3.81%
|
nil
|
39,215
|
N/A
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Textiles
|
&
|
|
|
|
|
|
(stock code:
|
1367)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clothing - Apparel
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
(49,756)
|
54,656
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(116,983)
|
467,244
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at 30 June 2019:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
loss
|
on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
assets at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
of
|
fair value
|
Fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholding
|
|
through
|
of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in
|
the
|
listed
|
profit
|
or
|
loss
|
investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
for
|
the
|
in listed
|
|
|
|
Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
held by
|
the
|
six
|
months
|
securities as
|
Principal
|
businesses
|
compared to
|
|
|
Gain
|
or
|
|
|
|
Group
|
as
|
at
|
|
ended
|
at 30 June
|
(*copied from
|
Company's
|
Dividend
|
|
(loss)
|
on
|
Name of
|
securities
|
30
|
June
|
2019
|
30 June 2019
|
2019
|
|
HKEX website)
|
total assets
|
received
|
Total cost
|
disposal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
China Shangdong Hi-Speed
|
|
2.65%
|
|
6,476
|
|
210,463
|
|
Financials
|
- Other
|
15.49%
|
nil
|
279,749
|
N/A
|
Financial Group
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financials
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
(stock
|
code:
|
412)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imperial Pacific
|
International
|
|
0.30%
|
|
67,425
|
|
90,480
|
|
Consumer
|
Discretionary
|
6.66%
|
nil
|
60,090
|
N/A
|
Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Travel
|
& Leisure
|
|
|
|
|
|
(stock
|
code:
|
1076)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Casinos &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gaming
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sfund International
|
|
|
2.41%
|
|
(6,290)
|
48,305
|
|
Consumer
|
Discretionary
|
3.56%
|
nil
|
41,064
|
N/A
|
Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Textiles &
|
|
|
|
|
|
(stock
|
code:
|
1367)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clothing - Apparel
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAA Resources
|
Limited
|
|
1.95%
|
|
(292)
|
42,016
|
|
Materials
|
- Diversified
|
3.09%
|
nil
|
49,388
|
|
134
|
(stock
|
code:
|
2112)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metals
|
&
|
Minerals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Iron &
|
Steel
|
|
|
|
|
|
China Smarter Energy
|
|
1.15%
|
|
(50,165)
|
36,140
|
|
Utilities - Utilities -
|
2.66%
|
nil
|
90,543
|
N/A
|
Group
|
Holdings
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alternative/Renewable
|
|
|
|
|
|
(stock
|
code:
|
1004)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,692)
|
52,426
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,462
|
|
479,830
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IMPAIRMENT LOSS AND VALUATION OF THE CHINA SKY GROUP
An asset-based approach was used in the valuation of the China Sky Group (the ''Valuation'') as it is principally involved in property development business. The valuation focused on the China Sky Group's net asset value, or the fair value of its total assets minus its total liabilities. Different types of asset/liability would employ different kind of valuation approach as appropriate on case by case basis. Fair value of the China Sky Group would be obtained from the aggregate of the fair values of all of its assets minus liabilities.
The value of inputs used in the Valuation included:
-
management accounts of the China Sky Group as at 31 December 2018, stating the book value of each of the assets and liabilities;
-
adjustments were made by employing different valuation approaches to the book value of each of the assets and liabilities of the China Sky Group, as necessary, to arrive at their respective fair market value as at the valuation date, e.g. discounted cash flow method was used for valuation of bank borrowing and market approach was used in the valuation of completed properties for sale;
-
complete write off of the investment in Tanzishi Project (reference is made to page 7 of the 2018 Annual Report and page 5 of the 2019 Interim Report);
-
further general valuation assumptions included:
-
-
the Valuation reflected the reasonable conditions existing as at the date of valuation;
-
the financial statements of the China Sky Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 reflected truly and fairly the financial results and position of the China Sky Group and were prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards;
-
there would be no material changes in the interest rates and exchange rates in the regions where the China Sky Group had operations;
-
there would be no material changes in the political, legal, technological, economic or other conditions which would adversely affect the industry and the profitability of the China Sky Group; and
-
with respect to the valuation of the projects of the China Sky Group (whether they were valued individually or as part the assets of China Sky), the value of the inputs or assumptions used in the valuation of the projects were consistent with those previously adopted.
The impairment loss on the China Sky Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 represented the difference between the carrying cost of the Group's interest in the China Sky Group and the fair value of the China Sky Group attributable to the Group's interest.
By Order of the Board
GT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Li Dong
Chairman
Hong Kong, 5 December 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Dong (Chairman), Ms. Ng Shin Kwan, Christine, Mr. Chan Ah Fei and Mr. Liang Shan and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Wong Yun Kuen, Mr. Wong Shun Loy and Mr. Hu Chao.
|
|