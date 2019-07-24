GT Advanced Technologies Introduces CrystX™ Silicon Carbide

HUDSON, N.H., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTAT Corporation, d/b/a GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT), is introducing its CrystX™ silicon carbide (SiC) material for use in power electronics applications such as electric vehicles. Demand for silicon carbide is rapidly accelerating due to the material’s exceptional power- and temperature-handling characteristics that allow electric vehicles and other industrial applications to run more efficiently at smaller sizes and lower weights.



With decades of experience in crystal growth, GT Advanced Technologies is producing CrystX silicon carbide in increasing volume for growing markets that demand the technical advantages the material enables. “Our heritage in crystal growth gives us a tremendous platform from which to produce CrystX silicon carbide with an aggressive cost-down focus going forward,” said Greg Knight, GTAT’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are at-scale now for volume production and can add capacity more rapidly than anyone in the industry.” SiC will allow electric vehicles to have markedly better range because the material enables much smaller and lighter modules and circuits. This holds true for other industrial applications where high-power and high-temperature demands preclude the use of more common silicon material.

CrystX silicon carbide is available from GTAT in bulk-crystal form and ready for wafering. Presently, the available form factor for CrystX silicon carbide is 150 mm diameter and with a target usable height of 25 mm or greater. “The rapidly-growing power-electronics and EV markets can now take advantage of our ability to produce exceptionally high-quality CrystX silicon carbide at volumes and cost structures that global markets will demand,” concluded Knight.

About GTAT Corporation

GTAT Corporation is a diversified technology company producing advanced materials and innovative crystal growth technology for the solar, power electronics and optoelectronics industries. The company’s technical innovations accelerate the growth of a new generation of products across this diversified set of global markets. For more information about the company, please visit www.gtat.com .

Contact

Chris Van Veen

Chris.vanveen@gtat.com

+1.603.417.2230

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1553ca2a-09a8-4385-b7cb-b460ffd4add5