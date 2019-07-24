Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GT Advanced Technologies Introduces CrystX™ Silicon Carbide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 03:20pm EDT

HUDSON, N.H., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTAT Corporation, d/b/a GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT), is introducing its CrystX™ silicon carbide (SiC) material for use in power electronics applications such as electric vehicles. Demand for silicon carbide is rapidly accelerating due to the material’s exceptional power- and temperature-handling characteristics that allow electric vehicles and other industrial applications to run more efficiently at smaller sizes and lower weights.

With decades of experience in crystal growth, GT Advanced Technologies is producing CrystX silicon carbide in increasing volume for growing markets that demand the technical advantages the material enables. “Our heritage in crystal growth gives us a tremendous platform from which to produce CrystX silicon carbide with an aggressive cost-down focus going forward,” said Greg Knight, GTAT’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are at-scale now for volume production and can add capacity more rapidly than anyone in the industry.” SiC will allow electric vehicles to have markedly better range because the material enables much smaller and lighter modules and circuits. This holds true for other industrial applications where high-power and high-temperature demands preclude the use of more common silicon material.

CrystX silicon carbide is available from GTAT in bulk-crystal form and ready for wafering. Presently, the available form factor for CrystX silicon carbide is 150 mm diameter and with a target usable height of 25 mm or greater. “The rapidly-growing power-electronics and EV markets can now take advantage of our ability to produce exceptionally high-quality CrystX silicon carbide at volumes and cost structures that global markets will demand,” concluded Knight. 

About GTAT Corporation

GTAT Corporation is a diversified technology company producing advanced materials and innovative crystal growth technology for the solar, power electronics and optoelectronics industries. The company’s technical innovations accelerate the growth of a new generation of products across this diversified set of global markets. For more information about the company, please visit www.gtat.com.

Contact
Chris Van Veen
Chris.vanveen@gtat.com
+1.603.417.2230

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1553ca2a-09a8-4385-b7cb-b460ffd4add5

Primary Logo

CrystX™ Silicon Carbide

CrystX Silicon Carbide will be a transformative semiconductor material for expanding markets.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pLAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:36pVuitton, Moncler set high bar for luxury goods peers
RE
03:35pEXMceuticals Inc. Issues Shares for Debt
NE
03:34pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 24
DJ
03:33pCANNAMERICA BRANDS : to Host Corporate Update Webinar
AQ
03:31pTop Technology Leaders Recognized for Advancing D&I Initiatives
PR
03:31pDEUTSCHE BANK : Revamp Pushes Lender Into Big Loss -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:30pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : General Dynamics Bolster Full-Year Profit Forecasts -- Update
DJ
03:29pCOSTAR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:29pUBS : Private Wealth Advisor Leslie Lauer Named to Barron's 2019 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1REPSOL : Repsol 2Q Net Profit Dropped
2DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first half profit boosted by Iberdrola deal
3ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : Aston Martin shares crash on European sales hit
4FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group