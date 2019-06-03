Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GT : (I) DELAY IN DESPATCH OF PROSPECTUS DOCUMENTS; AND (II) SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 08:59am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase, or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 263)

  1. DELAY IN DESPATCH OF PROSPECTUS DOCUMENTS; AND
  1. SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE

Reference is made to the announcements of GT Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 15 January 2019, 6 March 2019, 28 March 2019, 11 April 2019, 15 April 2019 and 26 April 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 8 March 2019 (the ''Circular'') in relation to, among other things, the Rights Issue on the basis of four (4) Rights Shares for every one (1) Consolidated Share held on the Record Date. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

  1. DELAY IN DESPATCH OF PROSPECTUS DOCUMENTS
    The Company wishes to draw the attention of the Shareholders and investors of the Company that since additional time is required to prepare and finalise certain information for inclusion in the Prospectus Documents, the despatch date of the Prospectus Documents will be further postponed.
    An announcement regarding (i) the new despatch date of the Prospectus Documents; and (ii) the further revised expected timetable in relation to the Rights Issue will be made by the Company as soon as practicable.
  1. SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE
    As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 15 April 2019, the Long Stop Date was changed from 4:00 p.m. 30 April 2019 to 4:00 p.m. 31 May 2019. However, since the despatch date of the Prospectus Documents will be further postponed, the Company and the Underwriter entered into the second supplemental agreement to the

- 1 -

Underwriting Agreement on 3 June 2019 pursuant to which the Long Stop Date will be further changed from 4:00 p.m. 31 May 2019 to 4:00 p.m. 31 August 2019, or such other date as the Underwriter and the Company may agree in writing.

The Rights Issue is conditional, inter alia, upon the fulfillment of the conditions set out under the section headed ''Conditions of the Rights Issue and Underwriting Agreement'' of the Circular. In particular, the Rights Issue is subject to the

Underwriter not terminating the Underwriting Agreement in accordance with the terms set out under the section headed ''Termination of the Underwriting Agreement'' in the Circular. Accordingly, the Rights Issue may or may not proceed. Any Shareholders or other persons contemplating selling or purchasing the Consolidated Shares or the Rights Shares in their nil-paid forms up to the date when the conditions of the Rights Issue are fulfilled will bear the risk that the Rights Issue might not become unconditional and may not proceed. Shareholders and the public are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in doubt about their position, they should consult their professional advisers.

By order of the Board

GT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Li Dong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Dong (Chairman), Ms. Ng Shin Kwan, Christine, Mr. Chan Ah Fei and Mr. Liang Shan and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Wong Yun Kuen, Mr. Wong Shun Loy and Mr. Hu Chao.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

GT Group Holdings Limited published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 12:58:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:16aMY SIZE : CEO Ronen Luzon to Present to Leading Global Retailers at Modint Textiles in Transition Event
PR
09:16aNustay enters partnership agreement with Methabook
AQ
09:16aFIDELITY BANK : to drive savings, reduce cost with tech — CEO
AQ
09:16aBAE Systems Completes Acquisition of the Riptide Autonomous Solutions Business
BU
09:16aMACOM TECHNOLOGY : Announces New Wideband Amplifier Covering 100 kHz up to 50 GHz for 5G Test and Measurement Applications
BU
09:16aIHOP : ® Unveils Three New, All-Natural, Black Angus Beef Pancakes (Which Are Actually Burgers)
BU
09:16aAMD and Samsung Announce Strategic Partnership in Ultra Low Power, High Performance Graphics Technologies
GL
09:16aE2OPEN : Announces Acquisition of Averetek
BU
09:16aDELIV : Names Retail Expert and Tech Investor James McCann to Board of Directors
BU
09:15aOANDO : management set to challenge SEC over board dissolution
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
2BAE SYSTEMS : BAE : UK builder Kier's shares tumble 40% after profit warning
3CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon digs deep to buy Cypress in $10 billion deal
4BP PLC : FTSE at multi-month low, profit alert sinks Kier
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Xolair (Omalizumab) Significantly Reduced Nasal Polyps and Congestion Symptoms in..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About