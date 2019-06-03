GT : (I) DELAY IN DESPATCH OF PROSPECTUS DOCUMENTS; AND (II) SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE

Underwriting Agreement on 3 June 2019 pursuant to which the Long Stop Date will be further changed from 4:00 p.m. 31 May 2019 to 4:00 p.m. 31 August 2019, or such other date as the Underwriter and the Company may agree in writing.

The Rights Issue is conditional, inter alia, upon the fulfillment of the conditions set out under the section headed ''Conditions of the Rights Issue and Underwriting Agreement'' of the Circular. In particular, the Rights Issue is subject to the

Underwriter not terminating the Underwriting Agreement in accordance with the terms set out under the section headed ''Termination of the Underwriting Agreement'' in the Circular. Accordingly, the Rights Issue may or may not proceed. Any Shareholders or other persons contemplating selling or purchasing the Consolidated Shares or the Rights Shares in their nil-paid forms up to the date when the conditions of the Rights Issue are fulfilled will bear the risk that the Rights Issue might not become unconditional and may not proceed. Shareholders and the public are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in doubt about their position, they should consult their professional advisers.

By order of the Board

GT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Li Dong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Dong (Chairman), Ms. Ng Shin Kwan, Christine, Mr. Chan Ah Fei and Mr. Liang Shan and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Wong Yun Kuen, Mr. Wong Shun Loy and Mr. Hu Chao.