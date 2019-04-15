Log in
GT : (I) SUPPLEMENTAL UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE; (II) DELAY IN DESPATCH OF PROSPECTUS DOCUMENTS AND (III) REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE IN RELATION TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE

04/15/2019 | 08:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase, or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 263)

(I)SUPPLEMENTAL UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE;

(II)DELAY IN DESPATCH OF PROSPECTUS DOCUMENTS AND

(III)REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE IN RELATION

TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE

Reference are made to the announcements of GT Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 15 January 2019, 6 March 2019, 28 March 2019 and 11 April 2019, and the circular of the Company dated 8 March 2019 (the ''Circular'') in relation to, among other things, the Rights Issue on the basis of four (4) Rights Shares for every one (1) Consolidated Share held on the Record Date. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

(I)SUPPLEMENTAL UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE

As stated in the announcement of the Company dated 11 April 2019, the despatch date of the Prospectus Documents will be postponed. As a result, the Company and the Underwriter entered into a supplemental agreement to the Underwriting Agreement (the ''Supplemental Underwriting Agreement'') on 15 April 2019 to revise certain dates of the timetable in relation to the Rights Issue including the revisions of (i) the despatch date of the Prospectus Documents from 11 April 2019 to 26 April 2019, (ii) Latest Time for Acceptance from 29 April 2019 to 14 May 2019, and (iii) Long Stop Date from 4:00 p.m. on 30 April 2019 to 4:00 p.m. on 31 May 2019, or such other dates as the Underwriter and the Company may agree in writing.

- 1 -

(II) DELAY IN DESPATCH OF THE PROSPECTUS DOCUMENTS

The Company wishes to draw the attention of the Shareholders and investors of the Company that the Prospectus Documents will be despatched on Friday, 26 April 2019.

(III)REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE IN RELATION TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE

As a result of the delay in despatch of the Prospectus Documents, the expected timetable of the Rights Issue will be revised as follows:

Event

Record Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 10 April 2019

Despatch of Prospectus Documents. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 26 April 2019

First day of dealings in nil-paid Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 30 April 2019

Latest time for splitting nil-paid Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 3 May 2019

Last day of dealings in nil-paid Rights Shares. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 8 May 2019

Latest time for acceptance and payment for the

Rights Shares and application for excess Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 14 May 2019

Latest time to terminate the Underwriting Agreement

and for the Rights Issue to become unconditional . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 15 May 2019

Announcement of the allotment results . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Refund cheques, if any, to be despatched (if the Rights Issue is terminated and in respect of unsuccessful or partially successful application

for excess Rights Shares) on or before . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 22 May 2019

Certificates for fully paid Rights Shares to be

despatched on or before . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 22 May 2019

Commencement of dealings in fully-paid Rights Shares. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 23 May 2019

All times and dates in this announcement refer to Hong Kong local times and dates. Dates or deadlines specified in the expected timetable above or in other parts of this announcement are indicative only and may be extended or varied. Any changes to the expected timetable will be published or notified to the Shareholders and the Stock Exchange as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

- 2 -

The Rights Issue is conditional, inter alia, upon the fulfillment of the conditions set out under the section headed ''Conditions of the Rights Issue and Underwriting Agreement'' of the Circular. In particular, the Rights Issue is subject to the

Underwriter not terminating the Underwriting Agreement in accordance with the terms set out under the section headed ''Termination of the Underwriting Agreement'' in the Circular. Accordingly, the Rights Issue may or may not proceed. Any Shareholders or other persons contemplating selling or purchasing the Consolidated Shares or the Rights Shares in their nil-paid forms up to the date when the conditions of the Rights Issue are fulfilled will bear the risk that the Rights Issue might not become unconditional and may not proceed. Shareholders and the public are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in doubt about their position, they should consult their professional advisers.

By order of the Board

GT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Li Dong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Dong (Chairman), Ms. Ng Shin Kwan, Christine, Mr. Chan Ah Fei and Mr. Liang Shan and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Wong Yun Kuen, Mr. Wong Shun Loy and Mr. Hu Chao.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

GT Group Holdings Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 12:07:06 UTC
