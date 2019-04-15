GT : (I) SUPPLEMENTAL UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE; (II) DELAY IN DESPATCH OF PROSPECTUS DOCUMENTS AND (III) REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE IN RELATION TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE

(II) DELAY IN DESPATCH OF THE PROSPECTUS DOCUMENTS
The Company wishes to draw the attention of the Shareholders and investors of the Company that the Prospectus Documents will be despatched on Friday, 26 April 2019.
(III)REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE IN RELATION TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE
As a result of the delay in despatch of the Prospectus Documents, the expected timetable of the Rights Issue will be revised as follows:
Event
Record Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 10 April 2019
Despatch of Prospectus Documents. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 26 April 2019
First day of dealings in nil-paid Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 30 April 2019
Latest time for splitting nil-paid Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 3 May 2019
Last day of dealings in nil-paid Rights Shares. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 8 May 2019
Latest time for acceptance and payment for the
Rights Shares and application for excess Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 14 May 2019
Latest time to terminate the Underwriting Agreement
and for the Rights Issue to become unconditional . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 15 May 2019
Announcement of the allotment results . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 21 May 2019
Refund cheques, if any, to be despatched (if the Rights Issue is terminated and in respect of unsuccessful or partially successful application
for excess Rights Shares) on or before . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 22 May 2019
Certificates for fully paid Rights Shares to be
despatched on or before . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 22 May 2019
Commencement of dealings in fully-paid Rights Shares. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 23 May 2019
All times and dates in this announcement refer to Hong Kong local times and dates. Dates or deadlines specified in the expected timetable above or in other parts of this announcement are indicative only and may be extended or varied. Any changes to the expected timetable will be published or notified to the Shareholders and the Stock Exchange as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.