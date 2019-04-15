GT : (I) SUPPLEMENTAL UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE; (II) DELAY IN DESPATCH OF PROSPECTUS DOCUMENTS AND (III) REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE IN RELATION TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Reference are made to the announcements of GT Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 15 January 2019, 6 March 2019, 28 March 2019 and 11 April 2019, and the circular of the Company dated 8 March 2019 (the ''Circular'') in relation to, among other things, the Rights Issue on the basis of four (4) Rights Shares for every one (1) Consolidated Share held on the Record Date. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

(I)SUPPLEMENTAL UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE

As stated in the announcement of the Company dated 11 April 2019, the despatch date of the Prospectus Documents will be postponed. As a result, the Company and the Underwriter entered into a supplemental agreement to the Underwriting Agreement (the ''Supplemental Underwriting Agreement'') on 15 April 2019 to revise certain dates of the timetable in relation to the Rights Issue including the revisions of (i) the despatch date of the Prospectus Documents from 11 April 2019 to 26 April 2019, (ii) Latest Time for Acceptance from 29 April 2019 to 14 May 2019, and (iii) Long Stop Date from 4:00 p.m. on 30 April 2019 to 4:00 p.m. on 31 May 2019, or such other dates as the Underwriter and the Company may agree in writing.