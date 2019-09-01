GT : LAPSE OF THE PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 263)

LAPSE OF THE PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE

Reference are made to the announcements of GT Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 15 January 2019, 6 March 2019, 28 March 2019, 11 April 2019, 15 April 2019, 26 April 2019 and 3 June 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 8 March 2019 (the ''Circular'') in relation to, among other things, the Rights Issue on the basis of four (4) Rights Shares for every one (1) Consolidated Share held on the Record Date. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

As at the date of this announcement, certain conditions precedent of the Underwriting Agreement have not been satisfied or waived. Given the extreme adverse market conditions, no extension of the Long Stop Date has been granted by the Underwriter and the Rights Issue lapsed on 31 August 2019.

The Company will continue to negotiate with the Underwriter for other possible fund-raising activities but no terms and agreement have been reached as at the date of this announcement. The Company will make further announcement as and when appropriate.

No Prospectus Documents in relation to the Rights Issue will be despatched and there will be no dealing in nil-paid Rights Shares. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

GT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Li Dong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Dong (Chairman), Ms. Ng Shin Kwan, Christine, Mr. Chan Ah Fei and Mr. Liang Shan and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Wong Yun Kuen, Mr. Wong Shun Loy and Mr. Hu Chao.