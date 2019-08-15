Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GT Medical Technologies Announces Completion of First Case in Arizona to Use GammaTile Therapy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 08:07am EDT

  • GT MedTech’s Innovative GammaTile Therapy Is Shown to Slow Brain Tumor Progression, Designed to Improve Patient and Caregiver Quality of Life
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center is First Hospital in State to Offer New Targeted Therapy for Recurrent Brain Tumors

HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center is the first hospital in Arizona to begin offering GammaTile Therapy™, a new approach to treating recurrent brain tumors. GammaTile Therapy is an FDA-cleared, surgically targeted radiation therapy (STaRT) that is designed to delay tumor regrowth for patients with all types of recurrent brain tumors. The first patient was treated by John Wanebo, M.D., a neurosurgeon and an independent member of the HonorHealth medical staff.

“The first patient I was able to treat with GammaTile Therapy had a very large, aggressive meningioma that has recurred several times,” Dr. Wanebo said. “I am pleased to be able to offer this patient GammaTile Therapy – a treatment proven to delay brain tumor recurrence and improve quality of life. This therapy was developed with patients like this in mind, and I am hopeful that it will make a meaningful difference.”

Data supporting the efficacy and safety profile of the therapy for patients with recurrent, previously treated meningiomas were published earlier this year in the Journal of Neurosurgery (JNS), the official journal of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. Clinical data from other types of tumors, including gliomas, glioblastomas and metastases, were presented at the AANS Annual Scientific Meeting in April.

Aggressive brain tumors tend to be resistant to current treatments and nearly always recur. Outcomes for patients with brain tumors have improved very little over the past 30 years. GammaTile consists of a bioresorbable, conformable 3D-collagen tile embedded with a Cesium radiation source. GammaTile is placed at the time of surgery so that it immediately begins to target residual tumor cells with radiation while limiting the impact on healthy brain tissue.

GammaTile Therapy offers some advantages over other treatments for patients undergoing surgery for recurrent brain tumors. A course of External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT), for example, requires daily treatments for up to six weeks; in contrast, patients treated with GammaTile Therapy require no additional trips to the hospital or clinic. Additionally, many patients may not be candidates for EBRT at the time of tumor recurrence because the risk of additional EBRT outweighs the potential benefits. Finally, those patients who may be candidates for EBRT typically have to wait several weeks for surgical wound healing before beginning treatment, allowing residual tumor cells to replicate during this waiting period.

“We are thrilled to see GammaTile Therapy offered in Arizona – our home state, and the place where our co-founders first developed this therapy,” said Matt Likens, president and CEO of GT MedTech. “Many patients with recurrent brain tumors have run out of options. Through the elegantly simple approach of GammaTile Therapy, we hope to create a new standard of care for these patients. Our purpose is to improve the lives of patients with brain tumors, and we are excited to continue delivering on this purpose by expanding the availability of GammaTile Therapy across the U.S.”

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to overcome the limitations of current treatments for recurrent brain tumors and raise the standard of care, a team of brain tumor specialists joined forces and formed GT Medical Technologies with a purpose to prevent disease progression and improve quality of life for patients with recurrent brain tumors. GammaTile Therapy received FDA 510(k) regulatory clearance for the treatment of all types of recurrent brain tumors in July 2018 and has an established CMS code for Medicare reimbursement. Extensive clinical expertise informed the design of GammaTile Therapy, and deep medical device experience guides the company. The company is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, visit https://www.gtmedtech.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:41aEQUINOR : announces first oil from Mariner field
AQ
08:40aWALMART : earnings beat allays worry over tariff impact for now
RE
08:40aALASKA AIR : Airlines announces new service between Paine Field and Spokane; Nonstop route will connect Eastern Washington and Everett with daily roundtrip flight
AQ
08:40aICELANDAIR : celebrates Reykjavik Pride
AQ
08:39aFUSION : Awarded 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award
PR
08:39aREMSLEEP HOLDINGS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND PLAN OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:37aJ C PENNEY : Aug. 15, 2019 – JCPenney Announces Stacey Shively as SVP, GMM Home
PU
08:37aVISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS : Achieves Target Patient Enrollment in the ELEVATE Study of AV-101 as an Adjunctive Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder
PU
08:37aAGEAGLE AERIAL : to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019
PU
08:37aBRAIT : Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in securities – Market Announcement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
3PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Director/PDMR Dealing
4NKT A/S : NKT A/S Q2 2019: Financial results in line with expectations and outlook unchanged
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : Dutch insurer Aegon's solvency slips on low interest rates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group