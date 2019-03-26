GT : POSTPONEMENT OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING AND PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSTPONEMENT OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

AND

PROFIT WARNING

Reference are made to the announcements of GT Group Holdings Limited (the "Company" and its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 7 January 2019 and 15 March 2019 in relation to the profit warning and convening of a meeting of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 27 March 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 and its publication and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if applicable.

The Board hereby announces that additional time is required for finalising the consolidated annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018, as the Board is reviewing the requirement and extent of a possible impairment on the interest in an associate of the Group. Such an impairment, if necessary, may lead to a significant increase in the consolidated net loss for the year ended 31 December 2018. As such, the meeting of the Board is re-scheduled to be held on Friday, 29 March 2019 to consider the various matters set out above.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

GT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Li Dong

Hong Kong, 26 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Dong (Chairman), Ms. Ng Shin Kwan, Christine, Mr. Chan Ah Fei and Mr. Liang Shan and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Wong Yun Kuen, Mr. Wong Shun Loy and Mr. Hu Chao.