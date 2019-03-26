Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GT : POSTPONEMENT OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING AND PROFIT WARNING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSTPONEMENT OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

AND

PROFIT WARNING

Reference are made to the announcements of GT Group Holdings Limited (the "Company" and its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 7 January 2019 and 15 March 2019 in relation to the profit warning and convening of a meeting of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 27 March 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 and its publication and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if applicable.

The Board hereby announces that additional time is required for finalising the consolidated annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018, as the Board is reviewing the requirement and extent of a possible impairment on the interest in an associate of the Group. Such an impairment, if necessary, may lead to a significant increase in the consolidated net loss for the year ended 31 December 2018. As such, the meeting of the Board is re-scheduled to be held on Friday, 29 March 2019 to consider the various matters set out above.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

GT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Li Dong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Dong (Chairman), Ms. Ng Shin Kwan, Christine, Mr. Chan Ah Fei and Mr. Liang Shan and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Wong Yun Kuen, Mr. Wong Shun Loy and Mr. Hu Chao.

Disclaimer

GT Group Holdings Limited published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 17:19:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:52pKALY Announces A New Step Forward For Its Cannabis Extraction Lab
GL
01:51pBOEING : Lufthansa plans to buy either Boeing 737 MAX or Airbus A320neo
RE
01:50pAIRBUS : U.S. aviation agency to overhaul oversight after Boeing crashes
RE
01:50pSPT ENERGY : Appointment of executive director 2019-03-26
PU
01:50pBALL : Recognized as Founding Sponsor of ColoradoFIRST® Robotics
PU
01:50pLIGHTWAVE LOGIC : Wins Award for Breakthrough Technology
AQ
01:50pSTABILUS S.A. : Dr. Michael Büchsner named new Chief Executive Officer
EQ
01:50pWildsky Resources Inc. Announces Option Agreement with Margaux Resources Ltd.
NE
01:50pFREDERICK COUNTY BANCORP, INC. : Announces Dividend
BU
01:49pKENYA AIRWAYS : isn't planning to cancel its Boeing order
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: External Investigation reveals no material impact on financial reports of Wirecard
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : to Buy Digital Marketing Startup
3Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 billion deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Preliminary report on Ethiopian Airlines crash 'very likely' released this wee..
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : U.S. aviation agency to overhaul oversight after Boeing crashes

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.