GTC 2019: Liqid Delivers Support for Adaptive GPU Computing on Latest NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 Tensor Core, NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs, and Demos 20-GPU Chassis

GPU Technology Conference — Liqid, a leading provider of composable infrastructure solutions and services, announced today that its adaptive composable infrastructure platform supports all of the latest NVIDIA GPU solutions, including the NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 Tensor Cores and NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs. In addition, Liqid introduced a 20-GPU chassis designed for the scaling and orchestration of NVIDIA GPUs at volumes impossible in comparably priced systems. The company will demonstrate these solutions at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC), booth #331, taking place March 18-21 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose.

“We’re pleased to offer support for the latest and greatest NVIDIA GPUs as demand for composable GPU solutions continues to increase with the need to extend the capabilities of these valuable hardware assets across the network,” said Sumit Puri, CEO and Cofounder, Liqid. “The Liqid composable infrastructure platform already delivers the native ability to scale and orchestrate up to 64 NVIDIA GPUs to create a GPU-accelerated supercomputer, and our introduction of the Liqid 20-GPU chassis will increase the potential for pooling and deploying NVIDIA GPUs on demand, creating adaptive, dynamic infrastructure for the most demanding applications in AI and deep learning.”

The Most Comprehensive Composable Infrastructure Platform in the Marketplace

Liqid delivers the most comprehensive composable infrastructure platform for GPU in the marketplace, including support for FPGA, Intel® Optane™ memory extensions, NIC, CPU, and SSD. Liqid solutions are ideal for driving advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, accelerated data science, autonomous vehicles and logistics, high-performance computing (HPC), cloud environments, government installations and other high-value applications.

With Liqid composable infrastructure solutions, disaggregated pools of GPUs can be scaled, accelerated and shared natively over a PCIe fabric, facilitating the performance from dozens of NVIDIA GPUs to be clustered and orchestrated as needed in tandem with disaggregated pools of NVMe storage, compute, and networking resources. Advanced fabric technologies like GPU peer-to-peer can deliver significantly higher GPU performance over legacy static platforms, with the ability to right-size bare-metal physical servers on demand to accommodate any workload.

“NVIDIA GPU are a vital part of modern enterprise data center infrastructure, accelerating a range of workloads such as deep learning, machine learning, data analytics and virtual desktops,” said Paresh Kharya, director of product marketing, NVIDIA. “Solutions such as the composable infrastructure platform provided by Liqid help customers adapt their GPU-accelerated infrastructure for varying demands of modern enterprise workloads.”

See live demonstrations of Liqid composable solutions at GTC 2019, booth #331. Go to www.liqid.com to schedule a demo and discuss the latest Liqid Composable solutions and services.

About Liqid

Liqid is a global leader in software-defined composable infrastructure. The Liqid Composable platform empowers users to manage, scale, and configure physical, bare-metal server systems in seconds and then reallocate core data center devices on-demand as workflows and business needs evolve. Liqid Command Center software enables users to dynamically right-size their IT resources on-the-fly. For more information, contact info@liqid.com or visit www.liqid.com. Follow Liqid on Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.

