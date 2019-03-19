GTC 2019: Liqid Delivers Support for Adaptive GPU Computing on Latest NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA V100 Tensor Core, NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs, and Demos 20-GPU Chassis

GPU Technology Conference — Liqid,
a leading provider of composable infrastructure solutions and services,
announced today that its adaptive composable infrastructure platform
supports all of the latest NVIDIA GPU solutions, including the NVIDIA
T4, NVIDIA
V100 Tensor Cores and NVIDIA
Quadro RTX
GPUs. In addition, Liqid introduced a 20-GPU chassis designed for the
scaling and orchestration of NVIDIA GPUs at volumes impossible in
comparably priced systems. The company will demonstrate these solutions
at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC), booth #331, taking place March
18-21 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose.
“We’re pleased to offer support for the latest and greatest NVIDIA GPUs
as demand for composable GPU solutions continues to increase with the
need to extend the capabilities of these valuable hardware assets across
the network,” said Sumit Puri, CEO and Cofounder, Liqid. “The Liqid
composable infrastructure platform already delivers the native ability
to scale and orchestrate up to 64 NVIDIA GPUs to create a
GPU-accelerated supercomputer, and our introduction of the Liqid 20-GPU
chassis will increase the potential for pooling and deploying NVIDIA
GPUs on demand, creating adaptive, dynamic infrastructure for the most
demanding applications in AI and deep learning.”
The Most Comprehensive Composable Infrastructure Platform in the
Marketplace
Liqid delivers the most comprehensive composable infrastructure platform
for GPU in the marketplace, including support for FPGA, Intel®
Optane™ memory extensions, NIC, CPU, and SSD. Liqid solutions are
ideal for driving advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and
machine learning, accelerated data science, autonomous vehicles and
logistics, high-performance computing (HPC), cloud environments,
government installations and other high-value applications.
With Liqid composable infrastructure solutions, disaggregated pools of
GPUs can be scaled, accelerated and shared natively over a PCIe fabric,
facilitating the performance from dozens of NVIDIA GPUs to be clustered
and orchestrated as needed in tandem with disaggregated pools of NVMe
storage, compute, and networking resources. Advanced fabric technologies
like GPU peer-to-peer can deliver significantly higher GPU performance
over legacy static platforms, with the ability to right-size bare-metal
physical servers on demand to accommodate any workload.
“NVIDIA GPU are a vital part of modern enterprise data center
infrastructure, accelerating a range of workloads such as deep learning,
machine learning, data analytics and virtual desktops,” said
Paresh Kharya, director of product marketing, NVIDIA. “Solutions such as
the composable infrastructure platform provided by Liqid help customers
adapt their GPU-accelerated infrastructure for varying demands of modern
enterprise workloads.”
See live demonstrations of Liqid composable solutions at GTC 2019, booth
#331. Go to www.liqid.com
to schedule a demo and discuss the latest Liqid Composable solutions and
services.
About Liqid
Liqid is a global leader in software-defined composable infrastructure.
The Liqid Composable platform empowers users to manage, scale, and
configure physical, bare-metal server systems in seconds and then
reallocate core data center devices on-demand as workflows and business
needs evolve. Liqid Command Center software enables users to dynamically
right-size their IT resources on-the-fly. For more information, contact info@liqid.com
or visit www.liqid.com.
