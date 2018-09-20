GTIS Partners : Grabs Top Spots in Prestigious GRESB Sustainability Ranking

GTIS
Partners LP (“GTIS”), a real assets investment firm headquartered in
New York City, with offices in São Paulo, Los Angeles, San Francisco,
Atlanta, Paris and Munich, today announced that the GTIS Brazil Real
Estate Fund (“GTIS Brazil Real Estate Fund I”) has been recognized as
2018’s most sustainable private equity real estate investment fund in
South America by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark
(GRESB). This is the fourth year running the fund has clinched the top
ranking.
GTIS Brazil Real Estate Funds II and III took second- and third-place
honors, respectively, matching the funds’ 2017 survey rankings.
“Our across-the-board top-place rankings are a testament to the day-in,
day-out efforts of the entire GTIS Brazil team, who’ve incorporated
environmental, social and governance principles into their investment
and management practices,” said Josh Pristaw, Senior Managing Director,
Head of Capital Markets and Co-head of Brazil at GTIS Partners. “What
we’re most proud of is that in ‘doing well while doing good,’ we’re
generating value for our clients and other stakeholders while creating
tangible benefits for the environment and society as a whole.”
Pristaw noted that GTIS is continually looking to build on its ESG
efforts and has put into place detailed plans to focus specifically on
the areas of building assessments, data management, and tenant
engagement.
“We are very honored by this recognition,” said João Teixeira, Senior
Managing Director and Co-Head of the Brazil Office at GTIS Partners.
“Commitment to the principles of ESG is part of who we are as an
organization. It helps provide a roadmap for the betterment of our local
communities, no matter where we operate.”
In an ongoing effort to meet and exceed global ESG standards, GTIS
created a sustainability committee, which ensures best practices are
utilized at real estate projects owned by the funds. The committee meets
quarterly and comprises senior GTIS professionals focused on Brazil
acquisitions, asset management, legal, operations, and capital markets
functions. The firm has also incorporated ESG into its annual employee
evaluation process for all offices since 2016.
GTIS Partners has been actively investing in Brazil real estate since
2005, making it one of the first to recognize the potential of the
country’s real estate markets. As one of the largest foreign real estate
investors in Brazil, it has invested more than R$5 billion of investor
equity commitments for its Brazil platform.
Last month, GTIS Partners announced its expansion into infrastructure
investment in Brazil, and the simultaneous hire of Eduardo Klepacz,
formerly CEO of Cubico Brazil, one of the country’s largest renewable
energy generators, to head GTIS’ new São Paulo-based infrastructure
investment team.
“We view the expansion into renewable energy generation as another
strong commitment on behalf of GTIS to ESG. We look forward to one day
supplying our real estate projects and our real estate tenants with low
cost, renewable energy,” said Klepacz.
Added Dan Winters, GRESB’s Head of the Americas: “GTIS Partners
continues to outperform its peers and has once again received the top
three rankings in South America in the GRESB 2018 results. With seven
consecutive years of benchmarking their ESG performance, GTIS has proven
to be an industry leader making outstanding progress with its
sustainability programs, and continues to set the bar higher for the
sector."
Turning to the U.S., GTIS Partners has for the first time submitted the
GRESB survey for its U.S. Property Income Fund (“USPIP”), a vehicle that
targets sustainable, long-term dividends with modest leverage. USPIP has
been active in the multifamily space, with recent acquisitions of Class
A multifamily projects in Dallas and Orlando.
About GRESB
GRESB is an industry-driven organization committed to assessing the
sustainability performance of real estate portfolios (public, private
and direct) around the world. Their dynamic benchmark is used by
institutional investors to engage with their investments with the aim to
improve the sustainability performance of their investment portfolio and
the global property sector at large. GRESB covers about $18 trillion of
institutional capital and 903 property companies and funds across the
globe.
The GRESB survey is widely recognized as the most rigorous standard for
measuring the sustainability performance of real estate companies and
funds, and GRESB participation has become standard practice for most of
the world’s fund managers and listed property companies. For more
information, please refer to www.GRESB.com.
About GTIS Partners
GTIS Partners is a global real assets investment firm headquartered in
New York with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, São Paulo,
Brazil, Paris, France and Munich, Germany. GTIS Partners was founded in
2005 and is managed by President Tom Shapiro and Senior Managing
Directors Josh Pristaw, Rob Vahradian, Tom Feldstein, João Teixeira, and
Amy Boyle. GTIS Partners has 95 employees and approximately $4.7 billion
of gross assets under management. The firm pursues opportunistic real
asset investments through direct equity investment and lending
activities. To date, the firm has committed capital to residential,
retail, industrial, office, hotel and mixed-use projects in the U.S. and
Brazil, and is among the largest real estate private equity companies in
Brazil. For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.
