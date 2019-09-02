GTN : 2019 AGM date Opens in a new Window

Log in
GTN : 2019 AGM date

09/02/2019 | 07:50pm EDT

3 September 2019

DATE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, GTN Limited (ACN 606 841 801) (ASX: GTN) advises that it will hold its 2019 Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 14 November 2019 at 10:00am (Sydney time) in Sydney.

Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the 2019 Annual General Meeting (including the venue for this meeting) in a separate Notice of Meeting, which will be provided to shareholders in October 2019.

The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and GTN's website at http://www.gtnetwork.com.au/home/.

Further inquiries:

Kieran Ingrey, Newgate Communications: +61 432 507 439

GTN Limited

Level 42, Northpoint, 100 Miller Street, North Sydney, NSW, 2060

Phone: 02 9935 3500

ACN: 606 841 801

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 23:49:03 UTC
