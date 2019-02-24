GTN : 2019 Half Year Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window

Today's presenters
Bill Yde (CEO and founder)
Scott Cody (CFO and COO)
Contents
|
01
|
Overview
|
3
|
02
|
Group financial performance
|
6
|
03
|
Financial performance by operating segment
|
9
|
04
|
Update on growth strategy
|
14
|
A
|
Additional financial information
|
18
Section 01
Overview
Overview
GTN's 1H FY19 results showed 2.3% revenue increase from continuing operations
Key Highlights
-
1H19 revenue underpinned by growth in all non-Australian markets
A$m(3)
1H19(1)
1H18(1) % DifferenceRevenue
94.4
92.2
+2.3%
-
1H19 profitability declined due to higher expenses - Adjusted EBITDA of $22.3 million (-9% on 1H FY18)
- Impacted by higher operating expenses, primarily station compensation.
-
Strong liquidity position with net debt (after cash) of $24.6 million
-
- Final FY18 dividend paid of 11.0cps (70% franked)
-
- Interim FY19 dividend declared of 2.4cps (100% franked)
-
- TGR (net debt) 0.54X at 31 December 2018
EBITDA
18.1
20.4
(11.1)%Adjusted EBITDA(2)
22.3
24.7
(9.4)%NPAT
10.7
13.6
(21.9)%NPATA
12.9
15.8
(18.1)%NPATA per share ($)
$0.06
$0.07
(18.1)%
Notes: (1) All amounts are from continuing operations unless otherwise noted. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to include the non-cash interest income arising from the Southern Cross Austereo Affiliate Contract and exclude transaction costs and foreign exchange gains/losses. (3) All figures in A$m unless otherwise stated. Amounts in tables may not add due to rounding. Percentage changes are based on actual amounts prior to rounding.
Disclaimer
GTN Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 22:31:07 UTC