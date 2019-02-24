GTN : 2019 Half Year Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window

Log in
GTN : 2019 Half Year Investor Presentation

02/24/2019

Today's presenters

Bill Yde (CEO and founder)

Scott Cody (CFO and COO)

Contents

01

Overview

3

02

Group financial performance

6

03

Financial performance by operating segment

9

04

Update on growth strategy

14

A

Additional financial information

18

Section 01

Overview

Overview

GTN's 1H FY19 results showed 2.3% revenue increase from continuing operations

Key Highlights

  • 1H19 revenue underpinned by growth in all non-Australian markets

    • - All non-Australian markets reported revenue increase over 1H FY18 in local currencies and AUD

    • - Australia revenue declined primarily due to difficult market conditions

    A$m(3)

    1H19(1)

    1H18(1) % DifferenceRevenue

    94.4

    92.2

    +2.3%

  • 1H19 profitability declined due to higher expenses - Adjusted EBITDA of $22.3 million (-9% on 1H FY18)

    - Impacted by higher operating expenses, primarily station compensation.

    • Station compensation increased due to variable compensation on UK revenue increase, key affiliate renewal in Australia and expansion of Canadian network, including adding Rogers in Toronto.

  • Strong liquidity position with net debt (after cash) of $24.6 million

    • - Final FY18 dividend paid of 11.0cps (70% franked)

    • - Interim FY19 dividend declared of 2.4cps (100% franked)

    • - TGR (net debt) 0.54X at 31 December 2018

EBITDA

18.1

20.4

(11.1)%Adjusted EBITDA(2)

22.3

24.7

(9.4)%NPAT

10.7

13.6

(21.9)%NPATA

12.9

15.8

(18.1)%NPATA per share ($)

$0.06

$0.07

(18.1)%

Notes: (1) All amounts are from continuing operations unless otherwise noted. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to include the non-cash interest income arising from the Southern Cross Austereo Affiliate Contract and exclude transaction costs and foreign exchange gains/losses. (3) All figures in A$m unless otherwise stated. Amounts in tables may not add due to rounding. Percentage changes are based on actual amounts prior to rounding.

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 22:31:07 UTC
