GTN : Amendment to Share Trading Policy Opens in a new Window

2.1 What is the Insider Trading Ban?

Under the Corporations Act, if you have Inside Information (as defined in paragraph2.2below) relating to the Company it is illegal for you to:

(a) deal in (that is, apply for, acquire or dispose of) Company Securities or enter into an agreement to do so; or

(b) procure another person to apply for, acquire or dispose of Company Securities or enter into an agreement to do so; or

(c) directly or indirectly communicate, or cause to be communicated, that information to any other person if you know, or ought reasonably to know, that the person would or would be likely to use the information to engage in the activities specified in paragraphs (a) or (b) above.

Options are included

It is also illegal to apply for, grant, exercise or transfer an option over Company Securities if you have Inside Information about those entities.

Other organisations' securities

It is also illegal to trade in the securities of other entities if you have Inside Information about those entities. This includes suppliers, contractors and customers.

Any capacity

It does not matter how or in what capacity you become aware of the Inside Information. It does not have to be obtained from the Company to constitute Inside Information.

No giving "tips"

You cannot avoid the Insider Trading Ban by arranging for a family member or friend to deal in Company Securities, nor may you give "tips" concerning Inside Information relating to the Company to others, including customers.

WARNING: The Insider Trading Ban applies to everyone (not just Designated Persons) and applies at all times.