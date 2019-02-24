GTN : Amendment to Share Trading Policy Opens in a new Window

25 February 2019
Trading Policy
GTN Limited (ACN 606 841 801) ("Company")
Adopted by the Board on 25 February 2019
Trading Policy
-
1 Purpose and scope
-
1.1 Which trading?
Company Securities and Financial Products
This policy summarises the law banning insider trading and sets out the Company's trading policy on buying and selling Company Securities and Financial Products issued over or in respect of Company Securities that are able to be traded on a financial market.
Securities of other entities
The ban on insider trading also applies to the securities of other entities if you possess Inside Information about those entities.
The CFO may also extend this policy by specifying that Designated Persons are restricted from dealing in the securities of other specified entities with which the Company may have a relationship.
-
1.2 Glossary
Terms used in this policy are defined in the Glossary in schedule 1.
-
1.3 Who does this policy apply to?
This policy applies to:
|
Who?
|
Which parts?
|
Everyone - including all employees, contractors, their family and associates
|
part2(Insider trading laws) and part 7 (Confidentiality)
|
Designated Persons ie
all directors, officers and other key management personnel ("KMP") of the Company, and
any other person designated by the CFO
|
The whole Trading Policy
|
Associates of Designated Persons (ie family and closely connected persons and entities) - see the Glossary for more information
|
See paragraph1.4
-
1.4 Associates
This policy also applies to Associates of Designated Persons, except that paragraphs 5.1 to 5.3 regarding prior notification, confirmation and notification of dealing apply as appropriate to the circumstances. If relevant, a Designated Person must:
If you are in doubt as to whether a person is an Associate and the application of this policy to them, you should contact the CFO who will make a determination on the issue.
-
2 Insider Trading Ban - Corporations Act
-
2.1 What is the Insider Trading Ban?
Under the Corporations Act, if you have Inside Information (as defined in paragraph2.2below) relating to the Company it is illegal for you to:
-
(a) deal in (that is, apply for, acquire or dispose of) Company Securities or enter into an agreement to do so; or
-
(b) procure another person to apply for, acquire or dispose of Company Securities or enter into an agreement to do so; or
-
(c) directly or indirectly communicate, or cause to be communicated, that information to any other person if you know, or ought reasonably to know, that the person would or would be likely to use the information to engage in the activities specified in paragraphs (a) or (b) above.
Options are included
It is also illegal to apply for, grant, exercise or transfer an option over Company Securities if you have Inside Information about those entities.
Other organisations' securities
It is also illegal to trade in the securities of other entities if you have Inside Information about those entities. This includes suppliers, contractors and customers.
Any capacity
It does not matter how or in what capacity you become aware of the Inside Information. It does not have to be obtained from the Company to constitute Inside Information.
No giving "tips"
You cannot avoid the Insider Trading Ban by arranging for a family member or friend to deal in Company Securities, nor may you give "tips" concerning Inside Information relating to the Company to others, including customers.
WARNING: The Insider Trading Ban applies to everyone (not just Designated Persons) and applies at all times.
-
2.2 What is Inside Information?
"Inside Information" is information relating to the Company which is not generally available but, if the information were generally available, would be likely to have a material effect on the price or value of Company Securities.
Inside Information can include matters of speculation or supposition and matters relating to intentions or likely intentions of a person.
Information is regarded as being likely to have a material effect if it would, or would be likely to, influence persons who commonly invest in securities or other traded financial products in deciding whether or not to deal in Company Securities.
Examples of Inside Information could be:
-
(a) the financial performance of the Company against its budget;
-
(b) changes in the Company's actual or anticipated financial condition or business performance;
-
(c) changes in the capital structure of the Company, including proposals to raise additional equity or increase debt;
-
(d) proposed changes in the nature of the business of the Company;
-
(e) changes to the Board of Directors or significant changes in Key Management Personnel;
-
(f) an undisclosed significant change in the Company's market share;
-
(g) likely or actual entry into, or loss of, a material contract;
-
(h) material acquisitions or sales of assets by the Company;
-
(i) a proposed dividend or other distribution or a change in dividend policy; or
-
(j) a material claim against the Company or other unexpected liability.
-
2.3 When is information generally available?
Information is generally available if:
-
(a) it consists of readily observable matter or deductions;
-
(b) it has been brought to the attention of investors through an announcement to ASX or otherwise similarly brought to the attention of investors who commonly invest in securities, and a reasonable period has elapsed since it was announced or brought to investors' attention; or
-
(c) it consists of deductions, conclusions or inferences made or drawn from information referred to in paragraphs (a) or (b) above.
Examples of possible readily observable matters are:
•
a change in legislation which will affect the Company's ability to make certain types of investments; or
•
a severe downturn in global securities markets.
-
2.4 Penalties
As well as reputational damage for both you and the Company, if you break the insider trading laws, you may be subjected to serious legal consequences including:
