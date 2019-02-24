GTN : Announcement of buy-back - Appendix 3C Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy-back (except minimum holding buy-back)
Name of entity
GTN Limited (GTN)ABN/ARSN606 841 801
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
-
1 Type of buy-back
On-market
Rule 3.8A
-
2 +Class of shares/units which is the subject of the buy-back (eg, ordinary/preference)
Ordinary
-
3 Voting rights (eg, one for one)
-
4 Fully paid/partly paid (and if partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)
-
5 Number of shares/units in the +class on issue
224,720,643
-
6 Whether shareholder/unitholder approval is required for buy-back
No
-
7 Reason for buy-back
Ongoing capital management
Appendix 3C Announcement of buy-back
8
Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)
On-market buy-back
-
9 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf
Nil apart from any information disclosed by GTN to ASX on or prior to the date of this Appendix 3C.
Macquarie Securities (Australia) Limited
-
-
11 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number
-
12 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention
Up to the lessor of A$20,000,000 in value and 22,472,064 ordinary shares
Buy back to commence on 12 March 2019 and is expected to continue until 11 March 2020. GTN reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy back at any time.
-
13 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions
Not applicable
Compliance statement
1.
The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
............................................................ Company Secretary
Date: 25 February 2019
Print name:
Anna Sandham
