GTN : Announcement of buy-back - Appendix 3C Opens in a new Window

Name of entity

GTN Limited (GTN)ABN/ARSN606 841 801

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

6 Whether shareholder/unitholder approval is required for buy-back

5 Number of shares/units in the +class on issue

4 Fully paid/partly paid (and if partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)

3 Voting rights (eg, one for one)

2 +Class of shares/units which is the subject of the buy-back (eg, ordinary/preference)

Ongoing capital management

8

Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

On-market buy-back

9 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf Nil apart from any information disclosed by GTN to ASX on or prior to the date of this Appendix 3C. Macquarie Securities (Australia) Limited

10 Deleted 30/9/2001. Not applicable

11 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage.

12 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention Up to the lessor of A$20,000,000 in value and 22,472,064 ordinary shares Buy back to commence on 12 March 2019 and is expected to continue until 11 March 2020. GTN reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy back at any time.