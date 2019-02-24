Log in
GTN : Announcement of buy-back - Appendix 3C Opens in a new Window

02/24/2019 | 05:32pm EST

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back (except minimum holding buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

GTN Limited (GTN)ABN/ARSN606 841 801

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

  • 1 Type of buy-back

    On-market

    Rule 3.8A

  • 2 +Class of shares/units which is the subject of the buy-back (eg, ordinary/preference)

    Ordinary

  • 3 Voting rights (eg, one for one)

  • 4 Fully paid/partly paid (and if partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)

  • 5 Number of shares/units in the +class on issue

    224,720,643

  • 6 Whether shareholder/unitholder approval is required for buy-back

    No

  • 7 Reason for buy-back

Ongoing capital management

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3C Page 1

Appendix 3C Announcement of buy-back

8

Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

On-market buy-back

  • 9 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf

    Nil apart from any information disclosed by GTN to ASX on or prior to the date of this Appendix 3C.

    Macquarie Securities (Australia) Limited

  • 10 Deleted 30/9/2001.

    Not applicable

  • 11 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number

    Note: This requires a figure to be included, not

    a percentage.

  • 12 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention

    Up to the lessor of A$20,000,000 in value and 22,472,064 ordinary shares

    Buy back to commence on 12 March 2019 and is expected to continue until 11 March 2020. GTN reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy back at any time.

  • 13 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions

Not applicable

Employee share scheme buy-back

14

Number of shares proposed to be

Not applicable

bought back

15

Price to be offered for shares

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3C Page 2

11/01/2010

Selective buy-back

16 Name of person or description of class of person whose shares are proposed to be bought back

Not applicable

  • 17 Number of shares proposed to be bought back

    Not applicable

  • 18 Price to be offered for shares

Not applicable

Equal access scheme

19 Percentage of shares proposed to be bought back

Not applicable

  • 20 Total number of shares proposed to be bought back if all offers are accepted

    Not applicable

  • 21 Price to be offered for shares

  • 22 +Record date for participation in offer

    Cross reference: Appendix 7A, clause 9.

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Company Secretary

Date: 25 February 2019

Print name:

Anna Sandham

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010 Appendix 3C Page 3

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 22:31:07 UTC
