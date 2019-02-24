GTN : Appendix 4D and interim financial statements Opens in a new Window

Log in
GTN : Appendix 4D and interim financial statements

02/24/2019 | 05:27pm EST

GTN Limited

ABN 38 606 841 801 ASX Half-year information

31 December 2018

GTN Limited

Half-year ended 31 December 2018

(Previous corresponding period: Half-year ended 31 December 2017)

Results for Announcement to the Market

$ (,000's)

Revenue from ordinary activities

up

2.3%

To

94,375

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members (continuing operations)

down

(21.9)%

To

10,652

Loss from discontinued operation

down

(100.0)%

To

_

Net profit for the period attributable to members

up

N/A*

To

10,652

*Previous period was a loss

Dividends/distributions

Amount per security

Franked amount per security

Final dividend - Year ended 30 June 2018

$0.110

70%

Interim FY2019 dividend

$0.024

100%

Ex-dividend date:

12 March 2019

Record date:

13 March 2019

Payment date:

29 March 2019

Net tangible assets / (liabilities) per security

31 December 2018

31 December 2017

Net tangible assets/ (liabilities) per security (cents per share)

$0.38

$0.31

Net tangible assets/ (liabilities) from continuing operations per security (cents per share)

$0.38

$0.38

Directors' Report

The Directors of GTN Limited (the "Company") submit the following report for GTN Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the half year ended 31 December 2018. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the Directors report as follows:

Directors

The following people were Directors of the Company for the entire half year ended 31

December 2018 and up to the date of this report:

  • Robert Loewenthal (Chairman)

  • William Yde III (Managing Director)

  • David Ryan

Principal Activities

The principal activity of the Group during the course of the financial half year was that of provider of an advertising platform to advertisers in Australia, United Kingdom, Canada and Brazil.

Review and Results of Operations

The Group reported revenue from continuing operations of $94.4 million for the six-month period ended 31 December 2018, an increase of 2.3% from $92.2 million for the same period in the prior year. The Group's former United States operations, which were sold in March 2018 are excluded from the prior year results. The Group's revenue was negatively impacted by a 3.0% revenue decrease in Australia, which is the Group's largest segment. Revenue increased in each of the remaining segments for the period.

Revenue

31 December

31 December

2018

2017

$'000

$'000

Australia

48,576

50,100

(3.0)%

United Kingdom

22,454

19,928

+12.7%

Canada

16,418

15,341

+7.0%

Brazil

6,927

6,854

+1.1%

Total

94,375

92,223

+2.3%

Changes in foreign exchange rates had a positive impact on reported revenue from the United Kingdom and Canada while having a significant negative impact on Brazil's reported revenue.

Revenue:

Local Currency

31 December

31 December

2018

2017

$'000

$'000

Australia

AUD

48,576

50,100

(3.0)%

United Kingdom

GBP

12,555

11,775

+6.6%

Canada

CAD

15,631

15,105

+3.5%

Brazil

BRL

19,430

17,152

+13.3%

EBITDA from continuing operations for the six months ended 31 December 2018 decreased 11.1% to $18.1 million compared to $20.4 million for the six months ended 31 December 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA adding back the non-cash interest income related to the long-term prepaid affiliation agreement with Southern Cross Austereo which is treated as a financing transaction, foreign exchange gains or losses and transaction costs decreased 9.4% to $22.3 million for the current period compared to $24.7 million for the prior half year period. EBTDA and Adjusted EBITDA were negatively impacted by a 6.6% increase in network operations and station compensation expenses. However, a significant portion of this increase was due to expenditures that are expected to result in future growth for the Group.

Examples include opening additional markets in Brazil (Salvador and Campinas) and entering into the Rogers Toronto station affiliation agreement. These expenses also increased due to renewing an important station group affiliate in Australia for a fixed cost over a multiple year contract (NOVA) as well as additional variable station compensation in the United Kingdom related to the revenue increase. The Australia market now has cost certainty with regard to its three largest station affiliate groups through fiscal 2021.

EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and intangible impairment charges. Management uses EBITDA to evaluate the operating performance of the business without the non-cash impact of depreciation and amortisation and before interest and tax charges, which are significantly affected by the capital structure and historical tax position of the Group. EBITDA can be useful to help understand the cash generation potential of the business because it does not include the non-cash charges for depreciation and amortisation. However, management believes that it should not be considered as an alternative to net free cash flow from operations and investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation from, or as a substitute for, an analysis of the Group's results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to include the non-cash interest income arising from the long-term prepaid Southern Cross Austereo Affiliate Contract, and excluding transaction costs and foreign exchange gains and losses. The Directors consider that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of the Group's underlying EBITDA performance. Otherwise, the EBITDA would reflect significant non-cash station compensation charges without offsetting non-cash interest income arising from the treatment of the Southern Cross Austereo contract as a financing arrangement, one-off costs related to purchasing businesses and raising capital and the non-operating impact of the fluctuation in foreign exchange rates. See Note 9 for a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to profit before taxes.

Foreign exchange rates

A significant portion of the Group's revenue and expenses are in a currency other than Australia dollars ("AUD"). The actual annual exchange rates utilized in preparing the half-year consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income are as follows:

1H FY2019

1H FY2018

Actual

Actual

AUD:USD

0.72

0.78

AUD:CAD

0.95

0.98

AUD:GBP

0.56

0.59

AUD:BRL

2.81

2.50

Rounding of amounts

The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/191, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, relating to the 'rounding off' of amounts in the directors' report and annual report. Amounts in the directors' report and annual report have been rounded off in accordance with that ASIC Corporations Instrument to the nearest thousand dollars, or in certain cases, the nearest dollar.

Distributions and Dividends

A final dividend of $0.110 per share was declared for the fiscal year ended 30 June 2018 which was 70% franked. The directors have declared an interim dividend in the current period of $0.024 per share for holders of record on 13 March 2018. The interim dividend will be 100% franked.

Directors Holdings of Shares

The aggregate number of Company fully paid shares held directly, indirectly or beneficially by Directors of the Company at the date of this report and 30 June 2018 is as follows:

Director

25 February 2019

30 June 2018

William Yde III

3,603,408

3,603,408

David Ryan

75,475

75,475

Robert Loewenthal

17,417

17,417

Total

3,696,300

3,696,300

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 22:26:01 UTC
