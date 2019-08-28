GTN : Appendix 4E and FY2019 Annual Report Opens in a new Window

Net tangible assets consist of net assets less goodwill and intangible assets without any adjustment for deferred tax liabilities related to purchased intangible assets.

CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S LETTER

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to present GTN Limited's ("GTN" or the "Company") annual report for fiscal year ending 30 June 2019.

GTN reported net revenues for the year from continuing operations of $185.0 million which was flat when compared with last year. Whilst revenue at all of our operating segments outside of Australia exceeded the previous year in both AUD and local currency, revenue dropped 7% compared to the previous year in Australia, our largest operating segment. This decline in Australian revenue combined with an increase in expenses (due mainly to an increase in compensation to our radio and television affiliates) led to a decrease in consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA was $37.5 million for FY 2019 compared to $48.1 million for FY 2018. While disappointed in the drop in Adjusted EBITDA, there were a number of positive developments that occurred in FY 2019:

CTN entered into a multiple year agreement with Rogers adding three new radio station affiliates in the Toronto market, which is the largest and most important market in Canada. While not initially accretive to EBITDA due to the increased costs, we believe this agreement led to the acceleration of revenue growth in Canada during 2H FY2019.

BTN opened the Brasilia and Campinas markets during FY 2019. Although the added costs contributed to the drop in EBITDA for the year, we believe that increasing our national footprint in Brazil will increase revenue in the future.

Although ATN showed an increase in station compensation due to a multi-year renewal of one of our key affiliate groups, the positive corollary is that station compensation for our three most important affiliate groups is now locked in for multiple years into the future. Therefore a large proportion of any revenue growth across the period should be converted into EBITDA.

The Company's operations continue to generate significant cash flow. During the past year, we returned $30.1 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends (FY 2018 final and FY 2019 interim dividends) and declared an additional $7.2 million via the FY 2019 final dividend which will be paid on 30 September 2019.

In addition to the attractive dividend yield, the Company also launched an on-market share buyback in March 2019. The approved scope of the buyback is the lower of $20 million or ten percent of the shares outstanding. During FY 2019 the Company was able to repurchase almost 721 thousand shares, representing 23% of shares traded during the time the Company was actively purchasing shares. The share buyback was hampered by the low volume of shares available. The Company intends to reinstitute the buyback once the black-out period is lifted post-release of FY 2019 results.

At 30 June 2019, our cash balance was $50.7 million and our net debt (including lease liabilities recognized under AASB 16) was only $12.8 million. Our total gearing ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 0.34x as of 30 June 2019. Our low leverage should allow us to continue to return capital to shareholders while being able to take advantage of new opportunities that may arise in the future.

The Company continues to grow revenue in its markets outside Australia (which now constitute almost half of our revenue), has low leverage, produces strong cash flow, and possesses exciting growth opportunities.

We look forward to exciting progress in the coming fiscal year.

William L. Yde III Robert Loewenthal Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chairman

