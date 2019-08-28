GTN : Appendix 4E and FY2019 Annual Report Opens in a new Window

Log in
GTN : Appendix 4E and FY2019 Annual Report

08/28/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

GTN Limited ABN 38 606 841 801 Year ended 30 June 2019 (Previous corresponding period: Year ended 30 June 2018)

Results for Announcement to the Market

$'000

Revenue from ordinary activities

down

‐%

to

184,969

Profit from ordinary activities after tax

attributable to members (continuing

down

36.6%

to

15,732

operations)

Loss from discontinued operation

up

N/A*

to

Net profit for the period attributable to

up

N/A**

to

15,732

members

*Previous period included a loss from discontinued operations

**Net profit after discontinued operations was a loss in FY 2018

Dividends/distributions

Amount per security

Franked amount per

security

Final dividend

$0.032

70%

Interim dividend

$0.024

100%

Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend

6 September 2019

Additional dividend/distribution information

  • Declaration Date - 29 August 2019
  • Ex-DividendDate - 5 September 2019
  • Date of Record - 6 September 2019
  • Payment Date - 30 September 2019

Dividend/distribution reinvestment plans

N/A

NTA Backing

20192018

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share

$0.39

$0.42

Net tangible assets consist of net assets less goodwill and intangible assets without any adjustment for deferred tax liabilities related to purchased intangible assets.

GTN Limited

ABN 38 606 841 801

Annual Report 2019

CONTENTS

Item

Page

Chairman and CEO's Letter

1

About GTN

2

Corporate Governance

6

Directors' Report

7

Remuneration Report

20

Auditor's Independence Declaration

29

Consolidated Financial Report

30

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

36

Directors' Declaration

80

Independent Auditor's Report

81

Shareholder information

86

Corporate Directory

89

CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S LETTER

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to present GTN Limited's ("GTN" or the "Company") annual report for fiscal year ending 30 June 2019.

GTN reported net revenues for the year from continuing operations of $185.0 million which was flat when compared with last year. Whilst revenue at all of our operating segments outside of Australia exceeded the previous year in both AUD and local currency, revenue dropped 7% compared to the previous year in Australia, our largest operating segment. This decline in Australian revenue combined with an increase in expenses (due mainly to an increase in compensation to our radio and television affiliates) led to a decrease in consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA was $37.5 million for FY 2019 compared to $48.1 million for FY 2018. While disappointed in the drop in Adjusted EBITDA, there were a number of positive developments that occurred in FY 2019:

  • CTN entered into a multiple year agreement with Rogers adding three new radio station affiliates in the Toronto market, which is the largest and most important market in Canada. While not initially accretive to EBITDA due to the increased costs, we believe this agreement led to the acceleration of revenue growth in Canada during 2H FY2019.
  • BTN opened the Brasilia and Campinas markets during FY 2019. Although the added costs contributed to the drop in EBITDA for the year, we believe that increasing our national footprint in Brazil will increase revenue in the future.
  • Although ATN showed an increase in station compensation due to a multi-year renewal of one of our key affiliate groups, the positive corollary is that station compensation for our three most important affiliate groups is now locked in for multiple years into the future. Therefore a large proportion of any revenue growth across the period should be converted into EBITDA.

The Company's operations continue to generate significant cash flow. During the past year, we returned $30.1 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends (FY 2018 final and FY 2019 interim dividends) and declared an additional $7.2 million via the FY 2019 final dividend which will be paid on 30 September 2019.

In addition to the attractive dividend yield, the Company also launched an on-market share buyback in March 2019. The approved scope of the buyback is the lower of $20 million or ten percent of the shares outstanding. During FY 2019 the Company was able to repurchase almost 721 thousand shares, representing 23% of shares traded during the time the Company was actively purchasing shares. The share buyback was hampered by the low volume of shares available. The Company intends to reinstitute the buyback once the black-out period is lifted post-release of FY 2019 results.

At 30 June 2019, our cash balance was $50.7 million and our net debt (including lease liabilities recognized under AASB 16) was only $12.8 million. Our total gearing ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 0.34x as of 30 June 2019. Our low leverage should allow us to continue to return capital to shareholders while being able to take advantage of new opportunities that may arise in the future.

The Company continues to grow revenue in its markets outside Australia (which now constitute almost half of our revenue), has low leverage, produces strong cash flow, and possesses exciting growth opportunities.

We look forward to exciting progress in the coming fiscal year.

William L. Yde III

Robert Loewenthal

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Chairman

1

About GTN

Overview of GTN

GTN provides a broad reach advertising platform that enables advertisers to reach large audiences frequently and effectively. GTN is one of the largest broadcast media advertising platforms by audience reach in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom and is progressing towards its goal of achieving this status in Brazil.

GTN is the largest supplier of traffic information reports to radio stations in its operating geographies. In exchange for providing these and other reports and in certain cases cash compensation, GTN receives commercial advertising spots adjacent to traffic, news and information reports from its large network of radio and television stations ("Affiliates"). The spots are bundled together by GTN and sold to advertisers on a national, regional or specific market basis.

GTN's advertising platform provides advertisers with high impact campaigns because advertisements are ideally placed during peak audience times and are aired frequently across large audiences. GTN's advertisements are short in duration, adjacent to engaging information reports and are often read live on the air by well-known radio and television personalities. This product is designed to create high audience engagement and high recall among listeners, leading to a high return on investment for advertisers.

This has enabled GTN to establish longstanding relationships with large, national advertisers, resulting in strong growth in revenue since GTN's inception.

GTN has successfully established itself within its Affiliates' operations by providing them with quality, timely and important information. In some cases, GTN also provides cash compensation to Affiliates in exchange for advertising spots, which, in many cases, allows Affiliates to convert an important programming segment from a cost centre to a profit centre. This stable income stream can constitute a material portion of the Affiliates' overall profits, further solidifying GTN's position within their operations.

GTN currently operates in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and Brazil, four of the 10 largest advertising markets in the world. GTN began operations in Australia in 1997 and has selectively and successfully expanded into other attractive markets.

In FY2019, 97% of GTN's Revenues were generated through the sale of radio advertising spots and 3% were generated through the sale of television advertising spots.

Overview of GTN's divisions

United

Country

Australia

Canada

Kingdom

Brazil

Population

(millions)

25.4

37.5

66.9

212.6

GTN years of

(years)

22

14

10

8

operation

FY 2019

(millions)

93.9

33.2

45.2

12.6

revenue (1)

% of FY 2019

(%)

51%

18%

24%

7%

revenue (1)

GTN

(#)

11.4m

14.7m

28.4m

21.7m

audience

radio (2)

radio

radio

radio

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

