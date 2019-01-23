GTN : Board appointment and Capital Management Opens in a new Window

23 January 2019

BOARD APPOINTMENT AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

BOARD APPOINTMENT

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN), the largest supplier of traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil, today announced the appointment of media specialist Corinna Keller to its Board as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 March 2019.

William L. Yde III, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of GTN, said the Board would greatly benefit from Ms. Keller's deep sector expertise, with an international media sales and advertising career spanning 25 years.

"Corinna's experience working in large corporations with global operations such as CNN and Viacom, and her understanding of North and South American advertising markets, will prove invaluable to GTN, particularly as we continue to look for ways to expand and grow the business," Mr. Yde said.

GTN Non-Executive Chairman Robert Loewenthal, said: "As previously flagged to the market, we have been looking to further strengthen our Board and are delighted to announce Corinna's appointment."

Corinna's non-executive Board role at GTN will be in addition to her position as Vice President of Advertising Sales for the Americas for CNN International Commercial (a WarnerMedia company). Her biography is attached to this statement.

GTN is also aiming to further enhance the Board and appoint an additional Director following the release of its half-year result.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

GTN also announced today it is considering an on-market share buy-back as a capital management initiative to help maximise shareholder value.

GTN would only conduct a buy-back where the GTN share price trades at a significant discount to its underlying value.

Any decision to proceed would be made following the release of GTN's half-year result.

Corinna Keller Biography

Corinna Keller is Vice President of Advertising Sales for the Americas for CNN International Commercial (a WarnerMedia company), which she joined in 2016. Corinna oversees the pan-regional ad sales business for CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN.com/international and CNNEspañol.com for Latin America and clients based in the U.S. and Canada who want to target international viewers. She leads CNNIC teams in New York and Miami, where she is based.

From 1999 to 2015, Corinna was with Viacom in various roles, her last as Vice President, International Marketing Partnerships and Pan-regional Ad Sales, running the pan-regional advertising business for Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Channel and VH1, and a diverse digital portfolio. She held a number of senior positions with Viacom in both the U.S. and Mexico and managed client relationships with Fortune 500 companies across the U.S., Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Prior to Viacom, Corinna was in the pay television industry at Turner Broadcasting, where she assisted in distribution for the newly launched CNN en Español.

Corinna holds a BAS from Kalamazoo College and speaks English, Spanish, German and Portuguese.

