GTN : Cancellation of Buyback shares Opens in a new Window

04/15/2019 | 03:08am EDT

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EAK46290

Lodgement date/time: 15-04-2019 10:49:09

Reference Id: 124872218

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

GTN LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

606 841 801

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

COMPANY MATTERS PTY LIMITED

ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)

25767

Signature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete

Name

ANNA MAREA SANDHAM

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed

15-04-2019

ASIC Form 484 Ref 12487221815/04/2019

Page 1 of 2

Form 484 - Change to company details

GTN LIMITEDACN606 841 801

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellation

Shares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation

ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares

Amount paid (cash

cancelled

or otherwise)

ORD

114740

148920.61

Earliest Date of

26-03-2019

cancellation

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class

Full title if not standard

Total number of

Total amount paid on

Total amount unpaid

code

shares

these shares

on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY SHARES

224605903

449775708.49

0.00

Earliest date of

26-03-2019

change

ASIC Form 484 Ref 12487221815/04/2019

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 07:07:04 UTC
