GTN : Cancellation of Buyback shares Opens in a new Window

Form 484 - Change to company details
GTN LIMITEDACN606 841 801
C1 Cancellation of shares
|
Reason for cancellation
|
Shares cancellation details
Reason for cancellation
ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place
The cancelled shares are listed below:
|
|
Share class code
|
Number of shares
|
Amount paid (cash
|
|
|
|
|
cancelled
|
or otherwise)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ORD
|
114740
|
148920.61
|
|
|
|
Earliest Date of
|
26-03-2019
|
|
|
|
|
cancellation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C3 Change to share structure
The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.
|
|
Share class
|
Full title if not standard
|
Total number of
|
Total amount paid on
|
Total amount unpaid
|
|
code
|
|
shares
|
these shares
|
on these shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ORD
|
ORDINARY SHARES
|
224605903
|
449775708.49
|
0.00
|
|
Earliest date of
|
26-03-2019
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|