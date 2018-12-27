Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GTN : Ceasing to be a substantial holder Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 01:25am CET

Disdosure of ceasing to have subst intial holding

SEMon 276, Finandal MarketE Q,nduct Acct 2013

Nite: 1*h form must be completed In accordance with the Instructions at the end of the form.

To ASX, MZX and

To 4.1 Tramc Notwoot

Dabe thks dksdosure made: 24/12/2018

Date last disdosure made: 21/12/2018

Data on which substantial holding ceased: 17/05/2018

I product hold"(I) gMng discloiuri

1

Full name(s): Div-Emont SIr,!0= Greup L[mlmd (forme,4 Devon Funds group Ummin

ammim of.u..nul ho.ng

Class d quoted voting productE: Ordliviry Mare,

Summary for Ii,v,Ii,tm=It S,Ir"Ii:- Group Limited

For last d hdomire,-

  • (a) tobi number held In dass: 141238,765

  • (b) totd In class: 224,720,643

  • (c) total percentage held h di 6.3446

D-1 of rel ant In ar=ts

Devon Funds Management Umlmd and Clarity Funds Management Unlibed are subsidiaries of Investment Services Group Umlted.

1

1

Detalls ibr Dmmn Funds Minagimint Umlead

Nature of devam Interest(s): Rli d pirty of Invi,linint Sarvic= Group Umltld

For that relevant Interest

Summary for Dia",n Funds Managm t Umlted

  • (a) tutz,1 number held In dass: 13,818,006

    1

  • (b) toml In dass; 224,720,643

  • (c) botal percentage held In dass: 6.15%

Units

0400",2/drpr! dimt

U25,579

8*181

'441/0/*diafpb .did"/1

3,1.UNI

1,3441/5

INP, on 6.*afofa,*ATr*»Tednriliwvnd

14/bdh.40.'chm

571100

84/'onballapo/nachot

C* dbbehJ 4 *16810 9/t

416,252

.*,o,IM»lk*bawl DI"imd"ggRmd

4Kats

h4-b,h,rofklim t

80.-kbilhddle'/t

8,04.bdlid/6/Id/t

816).on kbidFA/,de*

29£557

Chi onWid/Ind,di

71418

810; en *WWD,1902 62*E

181.800

80, m bet/*f 8*ve kibi* M=t

.P.044,1./40.,cm*/Mid

Bup, on hekad.'*th'

Details for aidly Funb Miniginmt LImltmd

Nabire of relevant i,berest(s): Relatid party of Iriv-1111=1* Ser"li:= Group Uml d.

For that relevant Interest,

Summary for Clidly Pind, 16,nig gnt 1.Im! ed

  • (a) botal nunlber held In dass: 424759

  • (b) tutal In dass: 224720,643

  • (c) total percentmge held In das: 0.2%

Units 422,759

Custodian

BNP, on behalf of Clarity Trans Tasman Fund

For current holding afh a,asing to have substmntjal holding,-

Summary for Inv=Ement S,vI Group Uml%•d

Ca)

total numb, held In chas: 10,484,084

(b)

total In dass: 2241720,843

(c)

to:Bl percentage held In rbgm: 4-66%

DIWII of *Iint liliiri,IM

Details for Devon Funds Management U mlted

Rmire of relevant Ms): Ra[,Od party of Im,estment Selvlce, ®roup Ummed

For that relevant Interest

Summary fbr DI,vin Pundi -

·

  • (a) t,*al number held In doss; 9,014084

  • (b) total In class: 22417201643

  • (c) total percentage held In doss; 4.01%

Units

- Limited

Custodian

493,321

BNP, on behalf of private client

1.509.453

BNP. on behalf of Aipha fund

143,121

BNP, on behalf of Australian fund

4,919

BNP, on behalf of plivate dlent

166.349

CRI. on behalf of prvate dlent

378,895

BNP, on behalf of prh,ate dlent

623,808

BNP, on behal of private client

55.492

BNP. on behalf of Dr-vute dlent

290,226

MMC, on behalf of Pr+vate dlent

281,762

BPIP, on behalf of prtvate dlent

1,338,728

ati. on behalf d private dlent

301,470

JPM, on behalf of private dlent

158,221

. JPM, on behalf of private dlent

642,107

BNP, on behalf of 94,/ate dlent

1,032,554

BNP, on behalf of prlve dlent

24843

-]PM, on behalf of prtvate dlent

1,344,815

Cle on behalf of pmate dlent

Details for amity Funds Management Umited

Nahire of devant Intares«s): nalmemd party of Invelment Slf#cm Group Umlted.

For that relevant Interest-

Summary for a=lty Funde Manillillillmt Um]Md

  • (a) total number held In diss: 1,446,000

  • (b) tniml In dam: 2241720,843

(c)

totzal percentmge held in das: 0.65%Units

190,000

U56,000

BNP, on behalf of aarity Dividend Yield fund BNP, on behalf of aarity™ns Tasman fund

DatmU• of"an,aca""nd ""li gMng *IM cea,Ing of lubstigad hoking

De#Ils d the transactions or other events requiring dhdosure:

TMI,al*M In foW mor,till bl/<> 21/12/2018

Date

21/12/2018

20/12/2018

18/12/2018

12/12/2018

3/12/2018

30/11/2018

29/11/2018

6/11/2018

23/11/2018

22/11/2018

19/11/2018

16/11/2018

We

9/11/2018

Purchase

8/11/2018

Purchase

7/11/2018

Purchase

5/1U2018

Purchase

2/11/2018

Purchase

1/11/2018

Purchase

23/10/2018

Purchase

19/10/2018

Purchase

18/10/2018

Purchase

17/10/2018

Purchase

12/10/2018

Sale

3/10/2018

purdiase

2/10/2018

Purchase

27/09/2018

puraase

21/09/2018

Purchase

4/09/2018

Sal

3/09/2018

Sale

16/02/2018

Sale

13/g/2018

Sak

8/03/2018

Sale

Transaction

Sal

Sale

Sale

Sok

Sab

Sale

Purchase

Sale

Sale

Sale

Vdume

Amount

2,014,388

2,171,221.60

917,072

1,000.828.53

6,865

12,354.15

1,521,223

2,638,987.23

8,407

16,009.20

15;900

30,277.89

322,669

598,941.41

58,870

123,696.74

23,256

44,517.58

188,665

361.150.10

43,886

89,696.40

--

336,114

653,456,04

15,735

34,048.53

9,317

20,171.07

56,066

116 61,51

25,080

53,170.63

17,713

40,343,35

7,219

15,541.34

123,835

267.043.99

108,284

230,793,81

77,606

166,886.42

10,275

21,734.99

484,755

986,541,47

5,474

11,757.70

300.526

656,099.30

630,000

1,337,603.40

1,624,149

3,095,140.75

10,447

21,664.57

59,172

122'BOO.99

30,000

73,364.98

30,000

64,221.30

40,585

91,133.62

7/03/2018

Sale

9,415

20,201,77

Sale

51,661

100,537.47

5/03/2018

10,000

19,560.80

2/03/2018

Sale

27/02/2018

Sak

5,000

10,996.96

26/02/2018

Sale

2,011

Sale

1,000

2,385.22

22/02/2018

Sale

14,051

34,131,73

21/02/2018

14/02/2018

Sale

1,677

4,177.42

13/02/2018

Sale

769

Addleonal ["lo,mation

2,033.69

4,817.35

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s) : Inv,ltmemt Servic= Gruup Umit»d, Lovd 10, 2 Commgrce Stre* Auckland 1010

Contact details: John Tampo I p. 09 925 3982 1 E: jt npoldevor*mds.co.rm

Name of any other psson believed tu have glven, or beleved to be required to give, a d dosure Linder the Fnandal MarkatE Conduct Act 2013 In relation tu the Mnandal products to which thIN disclosure relabes: D,von Punds Menag=nont UmIMd

clitlflation

I, John Tampo, cstify that, to thebest of my knowledge and belief, the Information motalned h this dhclosure Is mrrect and that I am duly autholsed to maka this disclosure by all persons for whom It Is made.

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 00:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:04aUNITED CAPITAL : Seasonal spending, political campaign to push up inflation figures
AQ
03:04aAsian shares ride Wall Street surge, oil rally
RE
03:00aPEKING UNIVERSITY RESRCES HDNG : 2018-12-27inside information potential disposal of 70% equity interest in a subsidiary through public tender
PU
02:46aNK ROSNEFT' : Special Report - Oil output goes AWOL in Venezuela as soldiers run PDVSA
RE
02:45aLG ELECTRONICS : Intelligent service robots define exciting new direction for lg
PU
02:40aIMAX : Crazy alien to be released in imax® theatres across china starting feb. 5 for chinese new year
PU
02:31aWECONEX : Wins the Third Place in the ‘Internet Plus Transportation' Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition
BU
02:25aSGS : EU Publishes Guideline for CMRs Under Annex XVII of REACH
PU
02:24aGSC Logistics is Ready to Meet Clean Truck Program Requirements at the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma on January 1, 2019
BU
02:20aJOINT ANNOUNCEMENT : License agreement in relation to ducati
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges
2ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales
3INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC : INSYS THERAPEUTICS : Ex-Insys CEO to plead guilty to opioid kickback scheme
4HARBIN ELECTRIC CO LTD : HARBIN ELECTRIC : HEG offers to acquire all the issued H shares in HEC, proposes HEC'..
5SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL : WRM: White Rock- Sandfire Exercises Option to Enter JV

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.