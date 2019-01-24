GTN : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window

Form 604

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/SchemeGTN Limited (GTN)ACN/ARSN 606 841 801

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ABN (if applicable)Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd ("Viburnum") and each of the parties listed in Annexure A 126 348 990

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 23/01/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on 27/12/2018

The previous notice was dated

27/12/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) FPO 31,200,157 13.88% 35,512,161 15.80% Class of securities (4) Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes FPO 31,200,157 13.88% 35,512,161 Previous notice Present notice

Voting power (5)

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 23 / 01 / 2019 Viburnum Purchase of shares on market $ 4,235,061 4,312,004 FPO 4,312,004 Date of change Person whose 23 / 01 / 2019 Viburnum 4,312,004 32,597,759 Purchase of

$ 4,235,061

4,312,004 FPO

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes Viburnum JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd Viburnum Power to (or to control) exercise vote and/or dispose of the securities as discretionary investment managers or advisers of superannuation funds, pooled superannuation trusts, managed investment schemes and investment management agreements. 32,597,759 FPO 32,597,759 Viburnum Subsidiaries and Associates referred to in Annexure A As above As above Relevant interest under section 608(3)(a) and/or 608(3)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Viburnum JP Morgan

Holder of

The Myer Family National MFI Relevant interest under 2,914,402 Investments Pty Nominees Ltd section 608(1)(a) of the FPO Ltd ("MFI") Corporation Act 2001 (Cth)

2,914,402

5.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association Nil changes Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nil changes

Nature of association

6.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Viburnum 31 Carrington Street, Nedlands, WA, 6009 MFI Level 7, 171 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC 3000 Name

Address

Signature

Print Name

David St Quintin

Capacity Company SecretarySign Here

Date

25 / 01 / 2019

Annexure A to form 604

This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in ASIC form 604 (Notice of change of interests of substantial holder), for GTN Limited

David St Quintin Company Secretary 25 January 2019

Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd Subsidiaries ("Viburnum Subsidiaries"):

Viburnum Management Pty Ltd (ACN 126 937 424)

Viburnum Holdings (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

V3 Trustees Pte. Ltd.

V3 Management Pte. Ltd. Viburnum Management Pte. Ltd

Viburnum Funds Pty Ltd Associates ("Viburnum Associates"):

Wyllie Funds Management Pty Ltd (ACN 125 989 693)

Wyllie Group Pty Ltd (ACN 008 763 120)