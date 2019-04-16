GTN : Change in substantial holding from CBA Opens in a new Window

Log in
0
04/16/2019 | 02:43am EDT

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

ACN 123 123 124

Group Governance

GPO Box 2719

Telephone (02) 9118 7110

Kara Nicholls

Sydney NSW 1155

Facsimile (02) 9118 7192

Company Secretary

16th April 2019

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Form 604 - GTN Limited ("GTN")

Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 notes the above filing is required by CBA and its related entities.

An adjustment to previously released information can be found on page 4 of the form and has been noted appropriately.

Yours faithfully,

Kara Nicholls

Company Secretary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Form 604

Corporations Act2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: CompanyName/Scheme:

GTN LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

606 841 801

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (CBA) and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A

There was a change in the interests of the

22/10/2018

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

18/05/2018

The previous notice was dated

16/05/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Class ofsecurities

Previousnotice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully

Paid ordinary shares

12,895,691

5.74

15,385,313

6.85

For the Securities (if any) listed below see NOTE 1 at the end of this form

Class ofsecurities

Previousnotice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully

Paid ordinary shares

1,176,583

0.52 See note 1 at the end of this form

1,650,000

0.73 See note 1 at the end of this

form

Class ofsecurities

Previousnotice

Present notice

GRAND TOTAL

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

14,072,274

6.26

17,035,313

7.58

1

3. Changes in relevant interest

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant interest

of securities

change

relation to change

affected

changed

affected

See annexure B to this notice

2

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant

of securities

registered asholder

interest

of securities

interest

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from

having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as investment manager, as

provided for under its investment

ASB Group Investments

Citibank N A Hong

Kong

mandates, as a life company holding

5,888,016

Fully paid

5,888,016

Limited

ACN 533945

statutory funds and as the responsible

ordinary shares

entity or manager of a managed

investment scheme. In addition, if any

OTC derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary

shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same

capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

Commonwealth Bank

power to dispose of securities in its

Officers Superannuation

Citibank N A Hong

Kong

capacity as trustee for the

Officers'

1,046,685

Fully paid

1,046,685

Corporation Pty Limited

Superannuation Fund. In

addition, if

ordinary shares

ACN 074 519 798

any OTC derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary

shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same

capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

Colonial First State Asset

capacity as investment manager (as

Fully paid

Management (Australia)

Citibank N A Hong

Kong

provided for under its investment

2,430,461

2,430,461

Limited

ACN 114 194 311

mandates). In addition, if any OTC

ordinary shares

derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary

shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same

capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

Colonial First State Asset

capacity as investment manager (as

Fully paid

Management (Australia)

Citibank N A Hong

Kong

provided for under its investment

3,040,039

3,040,039

Limited

ACN 114 194 311

mandates). In addition, if any OTC

ordinary shares

derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary

shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same

capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

Colonial First State Asset

Citicorp Nominees Pty

capacity as investment manager (as

Fully paid

Management (Australia)

provided for under its investment

5,410,573

5,410,573

Limited (Australia)

Limited

ACN 114 194 311

mandates). In addition, if any OTC

ordinary shares

derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary

shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same

capacity.

3

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the residual power to control the

exercise of the right to vote attached to

securities and/or to control the exercise

of the power to dispose of securities in

its capacity as a responsible entity of a

managed investment scheme (which

managed investment scheme is not

managed by either Colonial First State

Investments Limited or a related body

corporate). In addition, if any OTC

derivatives, warrants or other securities

(other than ordinary shares or ordinary

units (as applicable)) are referred to

Colonial First State

below in this row, the relevant interest

Citibank N A Hong

Kong

in respect of those securities arises

Fully paid

1,650,000

Investments Limited (Note

1,650,000

under subsection 608(8) being a

1) ACN 002 348 352

ordinary shares

residual accelerated relevant interest

held in the

same capacity. Colonial

First State Investments Limited has

authorised the manager of each such

managed investment scheme to

exercise the powers referred to in

paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)

of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in

relation to those securities managed by

the manager to the exclusion of

Colonial First State Investments

Limited except for provisions allowing

Colonial First State Investments

Limited to terminate the agreement

with the manager or to exercise those

powers where the agreement is

terminated.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise

of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as a responsible entity of a

Colonial First State

managed investment scheme (which

Citibank N A Hong

Kong

managed investment scheme is

Fully paid

4,690,039

Investments Limited ACN

4,690,039

managed by Colonial First Statement

002 348 352

ordinary shares

Investments Limited or a related body

corporate). In addition, if any OTC

derivatives,

warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise

of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as a responsible entity of a

Colonial First State

managed investment scheme (which

managed investment scheme is

Fully paid

Investments Limited ACN

Citibank N A Hong

Kong

609,578

609,578

managed by Colonial First Statement

002 348 352

ordinary shares

Investments Limited or a related body

corporate). In addition, if any OTC

derivatives,

warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise

of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as a responsible entity of a

Colonial First State

Citicorp Nominees Pty

managed investment scheme (which

managed investment scheme is

5,410,573 **

Investments Limited ACN

5,410,573 ** Fully paid

Limited (Australia)

managed by Colonial First Statement

002 348 352

Investments Limited or a related body

ordinary shares

corporate). In addition, if any OTC

derivatives,

warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

** Adjusted as previously understated.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 06:42:06 UTC
