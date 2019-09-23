GTN : Change in substantial holding from CBA Opens in a new Window

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of Registered holder Person entitled to be Nature of relevant Class and number

relevant Person's votes

of securities registered as holder interest of securities

interest

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as investment manager, as

provided for under its investment

ASB Group Investments Citibank N A Hong Kong mandates, as a life company holding 2,267,965 Fully paid 2,267,965

Limited 533945 statutory funds and as the responsible ordinary shares

entity or manager of a managed

investment scheme. In addition, if any

OTC derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

Commonwealth Bank power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as trustee for the Officers'

Officers Superannuation Fully paid

Citibank N A Hong Kong Superannuation Fund. In addition, if 2,300,874 2,300,874

Corporation Pty Limited

any OTC derivatives, warrants or other ordinary shares

ACN 074 519 798

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the residual power to control the

exercise of the right to vote attached

to securities and/or to control the

exercise of the power to dispose of

securities in its capacity as a

responsible entity of a managed

investment scheme (which managed

investment scheme is not managed by

either Colonial First State Investments

Limited or a related body corporate).

In addition, if any OTC derivatives,

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

applicable)) are referred to below in

Colonial First State Citibank N A Hong Kong this row, the relevant interest in 13,706,660 Fully paid 13,706,660

Investments Limited (Note 1) respect of those securities arises ordinary shares

ACN 002 348 352 under subsection 608(8) being a

residual accelerated relevant interest

held in the same capacity. Colonial

First State Investments Limited has

authorised the manager of each such

managed investment scheme to

exercise the powers referred to in

paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)

of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in

relation to those securities managed

by the manager to the exclusion of

Colonial First State Investments

Limited except for provisions allowing

Colonial First State Investments

Limited to terminate the agreement

with the manager or to exercise those

powers where the agreement is

terminated.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as a responsible entity of a

Colonial First State managed investment scheme (which Fully paid

managed investment scheme is 13,706,660

Investments Limited ACN Citibank N A Hong Kong 13,706,660

managed by Colonial First Statement ordinary shares

002 348 352

Investments Limited or a related body

corporate). In addition, if any OTC

derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant