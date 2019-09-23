GTN : Change in substantial holding from CBA Opens in a new Window

Log in
0
09/23/2019 | 10:22pm EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme:

GTN LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

606 841 801

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (CBA) and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A

There was a change in the interests of the

23/09/2019

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

20/09/2019

The previous notice was dated

19/09/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substan tial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding not ice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

4,568,839

2.04

4,568,839

2.04

For the Securities (if any) listed below see NOTE 1 at the end of this form

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

24,768,352

11.06 See note 1 at the end of this form

13,706,660

6.13 See note 1 at the end of this

form

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

GRAND TOTAL

29,337,191

13.10

18,275,499

8.17

1

3. Changes in relevant interest

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in v oting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to t he company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant interest

Nature of change

of securities

change

relation to change

affected

changed

affected

See annexure B to this notice

2

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

relevant

Person's votes

of securities

registered as holder

interest

of securities

interest

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as investment manager, as

provided for under its investment

ASB Group Investments

Citibank N A Hong Kong

mandates, as a life company holding

2,267,965

Fully paid

2,267,965

Limited 533945

statutory funds and as the responsible

ordinary shares

entity or manager of a managed

investment scheme. In addition, if any

OTC derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

Commonwealth Bank

power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as trustee for the Officers'

Officers Superannuation

Fully paid

Citibank N A Hong Kong

Superannuation Fund. In addition, if

2,300,874

2,300,874

Corporation Pty Limited

any OTC derivatives, warrants or other

ordinary shares

ACN 074 519 798

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the residual power to control the

exercise of the right to vote attached

to securities and/or to control the

exercise of the power to dispose of

securities in its capacity as a

responsible entity of a managed

investment scheme (which managed

investment scheme is not managed by

either Colonial First State Investments

Limited or a related body corporate).

In addition, if any OTC derivatives,

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

applicable)) are referred to below in

Colonial First State

Citibank N A Hong Kong

this row, the relevant interest in

13,706,660

Fully paid

13,706,660

Investments Limited (Note 1)

respect of those securities arises

ordinary shares

ACN 002 348 352

under subsection 608(8) being a

residual accelerated relevant interest

held in the same capacity. Colonial

First State Investments Limited has

authorised the manager of each such

managed investment scheme to

exercise the powers referred to in

paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)

of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in

relation to those securities managed

by the manager to the exclusion of

Colonial First State Investments

Limited except for provisions allowing

Colonial First State Investments

Limited to terminate the agreement

with the manager or to exercise those

powers where the agreement is

terminated.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as a responsible entity of a

Colonial First State

managed investment scheme (which

Fully paid

managed investment scheme is

13,706,660

Investments Limited ACN

Citibank N A Hong Kong

13,706,660

managed by Colonial First Statement

ordinary shares

002 348 352

Investments Limited or a related body

corporate). In addition, if any OTC

derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

3

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (ifapplicable)

Nature of association

4

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

ASB Group Investments Limited 533945

Level 2, ASB North Wharf, 12 Jellicoe Street, Auckland, 1010 , New Zealand

Commonwealth Bank Officers Superannuation Corporation Pty Limited ACN 074 519 798

Level 11 Tower 1, 201 Sussex St Sydney NSW 2000

Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352

Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

GTN Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
