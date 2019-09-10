GTN : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Robert Loewenthal Opens in a new Window

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity: GTN Limited ACN: 606 841 801

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Robert Loewenthal Date of last notice 4 January 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Loewenthal Super Fund Management Pty (including registered holder) Ltd ATF Loewenthal Super Fund. Mr Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Loewenthal is a director of Loewenthal Super Fund Management Pty Ltd and a member of the Loewenthal Super Fund Date of change 9 and 10 September 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 17,417 Class Ordinary shares Number acquired 80,876 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Total consideration $65,427.09 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 98,293