GTN : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Robert Loewenthal Opens in a new Window

News : Companies
GTN : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Robert Loewenthal

09/10/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity:

GTN Limited

ACN:

606 841 801

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Robert Loewenthal

Date of last notice

4 January 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Loewenthal Super Fund Management Pty

(including registered holder)

Ltd ATF Loewenthal Super Fund. Mr

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Loewenthal is a director of Loewenthal

Super Fund Management Pty Ltd and a

member of the Loewenthal Super Fund

Date of change

9 and 10 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

17,417

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

80,876

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Total consideration $65,427.09

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

98,293

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed N/A above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 01:16:07 UTC
