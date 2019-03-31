GTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window

Log in
GTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

0
03/31/2019

Appendix 3E Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E

Rule 3.8A

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

GTN Limited (GTN)

606 841 801

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

25 February 2019

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

3Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

Before previous

Previous day

day

30,240

121

4

Total consideration paid or

$39,313.96

$158.07

payable for the shares/units

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous

Previous day

day

5

If buy-back is an on-market

Highest

price

paid:

Highest price paid:

buy-back

$1.3100

$1.3050

Date: 27 March 2019

Lowest price paid:

Lowest

price

paid:

$1.3000

$1.2700

Date: 26 March 2019

Highest

price

allowed under

rule

7.33: $1.3644

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

Nil

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Shares having a total consideration of up to $20mill in value will be acquired under the buy- back. The remaining consideration to be paid for shares under the buy-back is up to $19,960,527.97 in value and 22,441,703 ordinary shares.

Compliance statement

1.The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

1.The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

2.There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 1 April 2019

Company Secretary

Print name:

Anna Sandham

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 21:56:05 UTC
