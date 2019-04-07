GTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

Shares having a total consideration of up to $20mill in value will be acquired under the buy- back. The remaining consideration to be paid for shares under the buy-back is up to $19,937,966.54 in value and 22,424,370 ordinary shares.

7If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

1.The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

1.The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

2.There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here: ............................................................ Date: 8 April 2019 Company Secretary Print name: Anna Sandham == == == == ==

