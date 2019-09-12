GTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window

|
09/12/2019 | 06:47pm EDT
Appendix 3E Daily share buy-back notice
Daily share buy-back notice
(except minimum holding buy-back and
selective buy-back)
Name of entity
ABN/ARSN
GTN Limited (GTN)
606 841 801
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
1
Type of buy-back
On-market
2
Date Appendix 3C was given to
25 February 2019
ASX
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
Before previous
Previous day
day
845,590
48,291
4
Total consideration paid or
$1,041,514.86
$38,345.13
payable for the shares/units
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Before previous
Previous day
day
5
If buy-back is an on-market
Highest
price
paid:
Highest price paid:
buy-back
$1.3650
$0.7975
Date: 16 May 2019
Lowest price paid:
Lowest
price
paid:
$0.7850
$0.8000
Date:
6 September
Highest
price
2019
allowed under
rule
7.33: $0.8454
Participation by directors
6
Deleted 30/9/2001.
Nil
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back
Shares having a total consideration of up to $20mill in value will be acquired under the buy- back. The remaining consideration to be paid for shares under the buy-back is up to $18,920,140.01 in value and 21,578,183 ordinary shares.
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
........................................................ Date: 13 September 2019
Company Secretary
Print name:
Anna Sandham
Appendix 3E Page 2
