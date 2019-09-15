Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 08:02pm EDT

Appendix 3E Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E

Rule 3.8A

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

GTN Limited (GTN)

606 841 801

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

25 February 2019

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

Before previous

Previous day

day

893,881

22,703

4

Total consideration paid or

$1,079,859.99

$17,888.37

payable for the shares/units

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous

Previous day

day

5

If buy-back is an on-market

Highest

price

paid:

Highest price paid:

buy-back

$1.3650

$0.7900

Date: 16 May 2019

Lowest price paid:

Lowest

price

paid:

$0.7800

$0.7850

Date:

12 September

Highest

price

2019

allowed under

rule

7.33: $0.8416

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

Nil

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Shares having a total consideration of up to $20mill in value will be acquired under the buy- back. The remaining consideration to be paid for shares under the buy-back is up to $18,902,251.64 in value and 21,555,480 ordinary shares.

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

........................................................ Date: 16 September 2019

Company Secretary

Print name:

Anna Sandham

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 00:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:34pDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Agreement to Be Acquired by Real Estate Funds Managed by Blackstone in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
AQ
08:32pSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : 1H FY20 Trading Update
PU
08:32pCOOPER ENERGY : Offshore Otway Exploration Program Update 16 September 2019
PU
08:32pPERSTA RESOURCES : Voluntary announcement of operations update
PU
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates TPM as Equal-weight
AQ
08:27pPERSTA RESOURCES : Further announcement relating to proposed issue of unlisted warrants under specific mandate
PU
08:27pBARRAMUNDI : BRM â“ September 2019 monthly update
PU
08:27pPOSEIDON NICKEL : Black Swan Underground RC Drilling Update
PU
08:22pARDIDEN : 16/09/2019 Appendix 3Y
PU
08:17pVICTORIA GOLD : q View
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil prices surge 15% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply
3DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
4CHINA CHILD CARE : MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE ..
5S&P 500 : Oil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group