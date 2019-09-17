Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

Appendix 3E Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E

Rule 3.8A

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

GTN Limited (GTN)

606 841 801

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

25 February 2019

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

Before previous

Previous day

day

921,302

24,864

4

Total consideration paid or

$1,101,483.78

$20,565.40

payable for the shares/units

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous

Previous day

day

5

If buy-back is an on-market

Highest

price

paid:

Highest price paid:

buy-back

$1.3650

$0.8300

Date: 16 May 2019

Lowest price paid:

Lowest

price

paid:

$0.8150

$0.7800

Date:

13 September

Highest

price

2019

allowed under

rule

7.33: $0.8332

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

Nil

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Shares having a total consideration of up to $20mill in value will be acquired under the buy- back. The remaining consideration to be paid for shares under the buy-back is up to $18,877,950.82 in value and 21,525,898 ordinary shares.

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

........................................................ Date: 18 September 2019

Company Secretary

Print name:

Anna Sandham

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

GTN Limited published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 22:46:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:47pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
07:47pLos Angeles Hotels up to 35 Percent off During “Locals Summer”
BU
07:45pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Certain Officers – KPTI
GL
07:42pSumitomo Mitsui Trust considers fees if negative rates deepen - Sankei
RE
07:42pHSBC : Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
07:42pXERO : 18/9/2019 - Late payments to Aussie small businesses improve
PU
07:41pSaudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
RE
07:41pINVITATION HOMES : Prices Secondary Offering
PR
07:40pSaudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
RE
07:39pHAGENS BERMAN : Judge Allows Federal Class-Action Lawsuit Accusing Apple of Using Refurbished Replacements in AppleCare Coverage
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GM stops paying for health insurance for striking union workers; talks continue
2Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
3ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : fourth-quarter forecast, marketing software unit disappoint
4Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
5Trump says China trade deal could come before U.S. election, or not

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group