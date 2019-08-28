GTN : Dividend/Distribution - GTN Opens in a new Window

Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
GTN LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
GTN - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday August 29, 2019
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.03200000
Ex Date
Thursday September 5, 2019
Record Date
Friday September 6, 2019
Payment Date
Monday September 30, 2019
Additional Information
Not applicable
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
|
1.1
|
Name of +Entity
|
|
GTN LIMITED
|
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
|
606841801
|
ACN
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
|
GTN
|
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Thursday August 29, 2019
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
1 / 3
Notification of dividend / distribution
1.6 ASX +Security Code
GTN
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Sunday June 30, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday September 6, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday September 5, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Monday September 30, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.03200000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
2 / 3
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
|
estimated at this time?
|
amount per +security
|
No
|
AUD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.03200000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
|
Yes
|
No
|
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary
|
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking
|
dividend/distribution that is franked
|
credit (%)
|
70.0000 %
|
30.0000 %
|
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
|
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
|
amount per +security
|
unfranked
|
AUD 0.03200000
|
30.0000 %
|
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
|
|
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
|
|
income amount
|
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
|
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
|
|
foreign income amount per security
|
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
Not applicable
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
Not applicable
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
3 / 3
Disclaimer
GTN Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 22:40:05 UTC