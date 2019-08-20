GTN : FY19 Full Year Presentation Details Opens in a new Window

21 August 2019

FY19 FULL YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION DETAILS

GTN Limited (ACN 606 841 801) (ASX: GTN) advises that it will be announcing its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2019 on Thursday, 29 August 2019.

William Yde III (Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director) and Scott Cody (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer) will be hosting a conference call to discuss the full year financial results at 10:30am (Australian Eastern Standard Time) on Thursday, 29 August 2019.

Conference Call Details for 29 August 2019

The conference call will include a presentation and Q&A. Please dial in five minutes before the conference starts and provide your name and the Conference ID code. Details are:

Conference ID:5057947

Dial-in numbers:

Australia (toll free): 1800 123 296

∙ Australia (toll): +61 2 8038 5221 ∙ New Zealand: 0800 452 782 ∙ Hong Kong: 800 908 865 ∙ Singapore: 800 616 2288

Conference Call Replay:

The conference call will be archived following the call and available to be heard at http://openbriefing.com.au/CompanyProfile.aspx/466414

Further inquiries:

Kieran Ingrey, Newgate Communications: +61 432 507 439

